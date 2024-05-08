Boost your summer wellness journey with AURA Strap 2

Photo courtesy of AURA

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

The realm of wearable tech continually evolves, with cutting-edge innovation and bespoke style choices. The AURA Strap 2 enhances the Apple Watch by turning it into a robust tool for health monitoring, now available in a range of colors that cater to individual tastes and styles.

As summer approaches, it’s the perfect time to focus on your wellness journey. With the AURA Strap 2, priced at $159, the path to advanced fitness and health tracking becomes more accessible. According to the brand, this is more than just a stylish accessory. It’s a transformative addition, enabling direct wrist-based measurements of body composition. This gives users instant insights into their body’s fat percentage, muscle mass, and hydration levels.

In addition to elevating the features of your Apple Watch, the AURA Strap 2 is a comparable alternative to some of the other popular fitness trackers on the market like Fitbit, Garmin, and Whoop. For those looking to combine the smart capabilities of their Apple Watch with the specialized fitness tracking of dedicated devices, this is a good choice without the need for multiple gadgets.

The new AURA Strap 2 color additions — coal black, navy blue, summer gray, and crimson red — are inspired by the elemental themes of earth, water, air, and fire. These colors not only augment the smart strap’s health-tracking capabilities but also offer a way for users to personalize their device.

The AURA Strap 2 also makes an excellent gift for any occasion, be it Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or graduation celebrations. With its sleek design and new colors, this strap is a thoughtful and practical gift that shows your loved ones you care about their health and style. It’s a gift that keeps on giving for a parent who values health, a recent graduate embarking on a new phase in life, or anyone in between.