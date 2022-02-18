Blueprint for global plastics treaty is a big problem for oil and chemical companies

Bags of shopping are packed into the robot when an order is made. — © AFP

United Nations member states are set to meet this month in Nairobi to draft the blueprint for a global plastics treaty, a deal that could see countries agree for the first time to reduce the amount of single-use plastics they produce and use.

The United States and France have called for an international treaty, with the two countries issuing a joint statement that affirms their commitment to protecting the environment for future generations. An estimated 8.8 million tonnes of plastic waste enters the world’s ocean each year.

Delegations from 100 countries are expected to convene in Nairobi, Kenya from February 28 through March 2, at the fifth UN Environment Assembly (UNEA) to draw up the global agreement to tackle plastic pollution.

The agreement is being touted as the most important environmental pact since the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, according to Reuters.

There is increasing international alarm over the sheer volumes of fossil-fuel-based plastics entering the environment – Copyright AFP/File Luis ACOSTA

Our planet is drowning in plastic pollution

More than 99 percent of plastics are produced from chemicals derived from oil, natural gas, and coal – all of which are dirty, non-renewable resources. And while plastics have many valuable uses, we have also become addicted to single-use plastics.

From that plastic bottle of water, we carry around all day, to those handy little plastic bags we tote our groceries home in – plastic waste is now so ubiquitous in the natural environment that scientists have even suggested it could serve as a geological indicator of the Anthropocene era.

And plastics have a big downside, too. Plastic is hard to recycle, slow to decay, and expensive to bury and burn. It’s harming wildlife and contaminating the food chain. Eleven million metric tons of it end up in the ocean each year, a figure that’s expected to triple by 2040 unless production and use of throwaway plastics are curbed.

Here is an interesting statistic to dwell on: Only 9 percent of all plastic waste ever produced has been recycled. About 12 percent has been incinerated, while the rest — 79 percent — has accumulated in landfills, dumps, the natural environment, and the world’s oceans. If current trends continue, by 2050, there will be more plastics in our oceans than fish.

And this is why more than 50 countries, including all 27 members of the European Union, are calling for the global plastics treaty to include measures targeting plastic production.

Plastic bottles polluting the river Source – Ivan Radic. CC SA 2.0.

Big oil and chemical companies have the most to lose

This determination to tackle plastic pollution has now become a problem for big oil and chemical companies. The industry is projected to double plastic output worldwide within two decades.

Publicly, plastic industry groups representing firms like ExxonMobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Dow Inc, have expressed support for a global agreement to tackle this garbage. But behind the scenes, it is a different story.

According to emails and company presentations seen by Reuters, as well as interviews with a dozen officials, oil, and chemical trade organizations are devising strategies to persuade conference participants to reject any deal that would limit plastic manufacturing.

The American Chemistry Council (ACC), a powerful group of U.S.-based oil and chemical firms, is leading the efforts to change the way delegates vote in Nairobi. Basically, the ACC and a coalition of like-minded partners, want to “shift the debate” by focusing governments’ attention on the benefits of plastic.

But the UN delegates are looking primarily at throwaway plastics such as food wrappers, grocery bags, and delivery packaging, and not wanting to stop the manufacture of plastics completely. Single-use plastic accounts for around 40 percent of all production, according to a landmark 2017 study in the journal Science Advances.

Getting countries to commit to binding limits on the production and use of throwaway plastics is essential if the treaty is to have any effect, advocates say.

“Voluntary efforts have spectacularly failed,” said Trisia Farrelly, a plastics researcher at New Zealand’s Massey University and a consultant to UNEA. “We need measurable, time-bound targets.”