Life

Bird flu leads to deadliest wildlife disaster in Israel’s history

Published

Some of the Eurasian cranes that winter in the Hula Lake park. Source - Вых Пыхманн, CC SA 3.0.
A bird flu outbreak in northern Israel has killed at least 5,200 migratory cranes and forced farmers to slaughter hundreds of thousands of chickens as authorities try to contain what they say is the deadliest wildlife disaster in the nation’s history.

Uri Naveh, a senior scientist at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, said the situation isn’t yet under control. “Many of the birds are dead in the middle of the water body, so it’s difficult for them to be taken out,” he said Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg called the crisis “the most serious damage to wildlife in the history of the country. The extent of the damage is still unclear,” she tweeted. 

Well over half a billion migrating birds pass through the area every year, heading for warm African winters or balmy European summers, making this a catastrophic location for a major bird flu outbreak, reports the Daily Beast.

Of the 30,000 Eurasian cranes that stayed the winter in Israel, about 17 percent are dead, while another 10,000 or more appear to be sick. Dafna Yurista, a spokeswoman for the Agriculture Ministry, said half a million chickens in the area were being slaughtered to prevent the disease from spreading.

Yaron Michaeli, the spokesman for the Hula Lake park where the crane population is centered, said it’s believed that the cranes were infected by smaller birds that had contact with farms already suffering from bird flu outbreaks. 

The virus can be deadly if it infects people. The World Health Organization (WHO) says more than half of the confirmed H5N1 863 human cases it has tracked since 2003 proved fatal, according to The Guardian.

Other countries, including Britain, China, Norway, and South Korea, have also reported major or higher-than-unusual H5N1 outbreaks in recent months. In November, Britain declared a bird flu prevention zone, requiring all farmers to follow stricter biosecurity protocols after several outbreaks, reports the Washington Post.

