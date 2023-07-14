Biotech leads the way in combatting radiation poisoning

A Russian test launch of a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile undertaken two months after the invasion of Ukraine - Copyright Russian Defence Ministry/AFP Handout

The escalating nuclear rhetoric in Russia is an alarming development that carries the risk of catastrophic miscalculations. This has led some commentators to make the case over our preparedness in the face of a potential nuclear attack, with a particular focus on safeguarding global citizens’ health.

Yaky Yanay, CEO and President of the biotech company Pluri Inc. believes in the importance of being overprepared rather than underprepared when it comes to protecting public health. This is as a medical countermeasure for hematopoietic acute radiation syndrome, which is in the form of an effective treatment for ionizing radiation poisoning in the event of a large-scale nuclear incident.

Acute radiation syndrome or acute radiation sickness is classically subdivided into three subsyndromes: the hematopoietic, gastrointestinal and neurovascular syndrome but many other tissues can be damaged.

The hematopoietic syndrome is characterized by dose-dependent bone marrow depression, leading to life-threatening neutropenia, thrombocytopenia and anaemia, and possible death.

PLX-R18 is being developed with the intention of being eligible for purchase by the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile as a medical countermeasure. PLX-R18 is a novel cell-based medicinal product, comprised of human placenta derived stromal cells delivered through intramuscular injection. The living cells adaptively secrete a cocktail of active hematopoietic factors. These factors act together to produce optimal therapeutic efficacy by facilitating the recovery of hematopoietic progenitor cells in the bone marrow and the regeneration of multiple blood lineage cell counts in the peripheral blood.

The U.S. FDA has previously passed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for PLX-R18 for the treatment of the syndrome in the case of nuclear events and granted it Orphan Drug Designation.

Focusing on methods to combat radiation poisoning, Pluri Inc. has been working on an innovative cell therapy treatment called PLX-R18. The company has agreed a $4.2 million contract with the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), spanning three years. This is in order to advance the development of an antidote.

In studies, PLX-R18 administered to animals after radiation exposure for the syndrome significantly increased survival rates from 29 percent in the control group to 97 percent in the treated group.

Further studies have shown that PLX- R18, administered as a prophylactic measure 24 hours before radiation exposure, and again 72 hours after exposure, resulted in a significant increase in survival rates, from 4 percent survival rate in the placebo group to 74 percent in the treated group.