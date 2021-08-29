Biomarkers for coronavirus help to identify at risk COVID-19 patients

The rapid US vaccination program has slowed particularly in politically conservative regions in the South and Midwest. — © AFP

As coronavirus continues to sweep the globe, diagnostics and biological understanding continues to advance. There are a distinct range of clinical and pathophysiological features.

As an example, it remains puzzling why men over 50 tend to suffer the most acute symptoms of coronavirus and why women who suffer from ‘long COVID’ diseases outnumber men by as much as four to one.

There are also other aspects emerging, such as the effect of the virus on the human brain. It appears that the coronavirus’s assault on the brain is multipronged. Sometimes the SARS-CoV-2 virus might attack certain brain cells directly; whereas at other times, the effect of the viral infection is to reduce the blood flow to brain tissue. At other times a viral infection seems to trigger production of immune molecules. These molecules then proceed to harm brain cells.

Researchers have been assessing the mortality rates connected with COVID-19 in the context of why the rates are relatively high among those who are hospitalized with the coronavirus disease, especially in those intubated on the ICU.

The analysis has provided insight into some biomarkers that appear to be associated with unfavourable outcomes. Understanding and identifying the pathways may lead to new treatment strategies.

The pathways include chemotaxis and interleukin production, plus signs of endothelial dysfunction, the complement system, and immunothrombosis (markers of inflammation or immunosuppression). From this, prognostic markers suggest distinct differences between patients that are sufficiently ill as to require ICU hospitalization and those who either did not need to be hospitalized and those who only required admission to a general ward.

To achieve the required level of testing and support, long-term investment are needed for national research studies and international collaborative efforts in order to unravel the complex pathophysiology of post-acute symptoms.

Such information will assist with developing clinical trials for creating novel therapeutic interventions plus building on the knowledge needed to improve multidisciplinary pathways of care for the growing number of people in recovery after a SARS-CoV-2 infection (especially those suffering from ‘long COVID’).

As an example of potential novel technologies, medics have designed a nasal spritz based around a designer antibody. Trials indicate that this compound offers strong protection against variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. To date the trials relate to animal models only, with further trials to come.

What is different about the approach is that antibody treatments to date have bene based on intravenous infusions, for which the results have bene variable. The nasal spray provides the opportunity to deliver the medicine directly into the respiratory tract, where the coronavirus is primarily found.