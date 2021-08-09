Connect with us

Billionaire-backed KoBold Metals ties up with Bluejay Mining on battery metals quest

The Disko-Nuussuaq project on Greenland's west coast Image courtesy of Bluejay Mining.
Mineral exploration company KoBold Metals, backed by billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, has signed an agreement with London-listed Bluejay Mining to search in Greenland for critical materials used in electric vehicles.

In a statement on Monday, Bluejay Mining said that KoBold metals has agreed to pay $15 million in exploration funding for the Disko-Nuussuaq project on Greenland’s west coast in exchange for a 51 percent stake in the project.

KoBold, a mining exploration startup based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to hunt for raw materials, according to Reuters.

The company’s current suite of proprietary algorithms is called Machine Prospector and uses geophysical data to map out underground reserves. Its artificial Intelligence agent – called Intelligent Prospector, helps KoBold in making decisions at the right time in developing a deposit from a claim to a fully operational mine.

The Tesla all electric car and its charging station. – AFP

“KoBold’s approach to bringing the best minds in data science, engineering, and geology to accelerate critical battery metals fieldwork, data collection, and discoveries, is a cornerstone to a clean energy future,” said Jef Caers, geological sciences professor at Stanford University.

KoBold CEO Kurt House has stated multiple times that he does not intend to be a mine operator “ever,” reports Mining.com. Instead, the company is focused on searching for battery metals, a quest that began in Canada last year.

KoBold acquired rights to an area of about 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles) in northern Quebec, just south of Glencore’s Raglan nickel mine.  

KoBold aims to create a “Google Maps” of the Earth’s crust, with a special focus on finding cobalt deposits. Currently, about 65 percent of the world’s cobalt is mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo, much of it by hand and allegedly using children.

Child labor is still being used in many places in the world today, Image – Julien Harneis, CC SA 2.0.

About Bluejay Mining

BlueJay Mining is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. The Company has several Greenland properties, including the Disko-Nuussuaq project on Greenland’s west coast.

Bluejay Mining says that previous studies have found that the area in western Greenland resembles the geology of Russia’s Norilsk region, a main producer of nickel and palladium. 

“This agreement is transformative for Bluejay,” Bluejay CEO Bo Stensgaard said. “KoBold is an organization with the heft and technical capability to grow this project to its full commercial potential,” Stensgaard said. 

KoBold has a slew of big backers, including big names such as Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and Breakthrough Energy Ventures. The latter is financed by well-known billionaires including Michael Bloomberg, Ray Dalio, Richard Branson, as well as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Artificial intelligence, Bluejay Mining, Disko-Nuussuaq project, EV battery metals, KoBold Metals, machine learning
Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

