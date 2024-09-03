Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Bigger and bigger: Just how large is digital data becoming?

This exponential growth highlights the increasing demands of apps, media, and data storage over time.
Avatar photo

Published

Traders are biding their time ahead of the release of key figures, including Nvidia's earnings and US economic data
Traders are biding their time ahead of the release of key figures, including Nvidia's earnings and US economic data - Copyright AFP/File Yuichi YAMAZAKI
Traders are biding their time ahead of the release of key figures, including Nvidia's earnings and US economic data - Copyright AFP/File Yuichi YAMAZAKI

The average non-expandable memory of devices has increased by 2300 percent, from 16 GB in 2014 to a peak of 384 GB in 2024. This exponential growth highlights the increasing demands of apps, media, and data storage over time, necessitating larger internal storage capacities in modern devices.

According to Statista Digital Economy Compass, the world generated 64 zettabytes of data in the past year alone (one zettabyte is equal to a trillion gigabytes).

A recent study by TRG Datacenters  analysed apps in four main categories – communication, navigation, work, and social media – to identify how much data volume grows over time.  There are some notable growth areas. For example, during the past ten years, the average file size of Asana and Trello has changed by 1000 percent, the biggest increase among work-related apps.

In terms of file types, image files have seen the least file size change from 2014 to 2024, at only 217 percent. The average file size of photos has seen a moderate increase from 3 MB in 2014 to a peak of 9.5 MB in 2023 before slightly decreasing to 7 MB in 2024.

In terms of how the data was gathered for analysis, the download sizes of these apps were traced over time using the Wayback Machine. The study also gathered data on the most sold phones from 2014 to 2024, focusing on their photo, video, and non-expandable memory characteristics. By calculating the average non-expandable memory and the sizes of photos and videos, the study compared these sizes over the years to determine the file size change both in megabytes (MB) or gigabytes (GB) and as a percentage.

The data output can be summarised as:

Type of data201420162018202020222024File Size ChangeFile Size Change, By Percentage
Photos (MB)333.54.56.576.5 MB217%
Videos (MB/minute)60170400450400500440 MB733%
WhatsApp (MB)15182328354025 MB167%
Slack (MB)10203040506050 MB500%
Zoom (MB)15253545556550 MB333%
Asana (MB)5152535455550 MB1000%
Trello (MB)51525354555 50 MB1000%
LinkedIn (MB)355070120180220185 MB529%
Average Non-Expandable Memory (GB)164896192256384368 GB2300%
 


In term of other files, the file size of videos per minute has grown from 60 MB in 2014 to 500 MB in 2024, a 733 percent increase. This growth is primarily due to the transition from lower resolution to 4K and even higher video quality, requiring more storage capacity for each minute of footage.

Third on the list isWhatsApp. Here the file size has steadily increased from 15 MB in 2014 to a peak of 40 MB in 2024, a 167 percent rise. This consistent growth aligns with the app’s continuous feature enhancements and increased data requirements for richer media and messaging capabilities.


In fourth position, Slack saw a substantial 500 percent increase in file size, growing from 10 MB in 2014 to a peak of 60 MB in 2024. This growth reflects the platform’s expansion in collaborative tools, integrations, and multimedia messaging, requiring more storage.

In fifth place, Zoom’s file size increased by 333%, from 15 MB in 2014 to a peak of 65 MB in 2024. This significant growth is due to the platform’s development into a comprehensive communication tool that supports high-quality video calls, webinars, and collaboration features.

In this article:Apps, Communication, Data, Digital, Information
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Elon Musk is the father of a trans daughter from whom he is estranged Elon Musk is the father of a trans daughter from whom he is estranged

Business

Op-Ed: Tesla, Musk, and the Greenspan fraud lawsuit – If the fan gets hit, you’re gonna need a new fan

This potential hyper-mess could be a demolition charge to a key capital market. That’s what you need to watch.

13 hours ago

Business

Avoiding overload: Developing a work-life balance strategy

Physical and Mental activities like exercise, meditation, and hobbies can help to achieve a healthy balance.

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

Folded solution: Advancing brain-computer interfaces

This highly invasive procedure typically entails a prolonged recovery period and poses severe infection risks.

24 hours ago
Caeleb Dressel Caeleb Dressel

Sports

Interview: Caeleb Dressel finds gratitude in the sport of swimming and in life

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel chatted about his Olympic journey at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

19 hours ago