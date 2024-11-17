Biden seeks to improve U.S. competitiveness in AI and related fields

US President Joe Biden speaks during a reception honoring Women's History Month at the White House - Copyright AFP Brendan SMIALOWSKI

Following the news that the White House issued the first-ever national security memorandum on AI, Cody Cornell, Chief Strategy Officer at Swimlane offers his thoughts on the matter to Digital Journal, including his thoughts on where U.S. policy is heading next.

Writing this memorandum was a stated requirement from the administration’s October 2023 AI Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence.

Cornell tells Digital Journal there is a twin-track element to the announcement: “The memorandum aims to position the U.S. as a global leader in AI while promoting responsible and secure AI development. While this is a significant step forward, this approach presents a challenging balance between fostering innovation and ensuring safety and privacy.”

Outlining this dichotomy further, Cornell adds: “The push for robust security measures to address AI’s potential risks may inadvertently create fiction, potentially slowing down technological advancements. The U.S. aspires to be at the forefront of technological innovation, but achieving this while creating and enforcing stringent safety protocols presents a near-contradictory goal.”

The White House appears to have developed a ‘push me, pull me’, approach to the subject.

The biggest challenge could befall those companies at the centre of developing artificial intelligence, observes Cornell: “Swimlane recently released an AI report highlighting that nearly 74% of organizations admit to sharing sensitive information with AI, exemplifying a gap between policy and reality as organizations race to adopt AI tools. This disparity found within organizations underscores a need for strong safeguards as the memorandum pushes for the widespread adoption of AI in governmental agencies.”

Noting that the U.S. has an ambitious target, Cornell questions whether the Biden administration can actually deliver on what it seeks to achieve: “The memorandum’s ambitious timelines underscore the urgency of the U.S. AI strategy, yet they also raise questions about the feasibility of these goals and where budget will stem from. AI initiatives require substantial investment, not only in the technology itself but in the workforce training across governmental agencies. Ensuring sufficient budget and resources for these initiatives is crucial to meet the outlined goals effectively.”

Cornell doubts that any single country can achieve its national aim, and he makes a call for cooperation: “Additionally, a cohesive global approach to AI governance is paramount. The current landscape reflects fragmented regulatory efforts across countries.”

Cornell recommends: “Global collaboration on standardized AI guidelines across international boundaries is essential to manage shared risks and facilitate cross-border compliance for companies operating globally.”

Cornell also proposes: “Another key factor in the U.S. advancement of AI leadership is hiring the best technology experts. By championing international collaboration and recruiting the world’s best technology experts, the U.S. can strengthen its broader technological and economic goals.”