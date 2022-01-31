Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Biden administration launches initiative to protect U.S. water systems from cyberattacks

Cyberattacks pose a major risk critical infrastructure like pipelines, electrical grids and water systems.

Published

Anaerobic lagoon for treatment of dairy wastes. Image by kjkolb. (CC BY-SA 3.0)
Anaerobic lagoon for treatment of dairy wastes. Image by kjkolb. (CC BY-SA 3.0)

In the U.S., the Biden administration will kick off an effort to protect the country’s water sector from cyberattacks. This move represents the latest attempt by the U.S. federal government to strengthen the digital defenses of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

This follows on from the U.S. government also moving out on a whole-of-government effort to counter ransomware including disrupting ransomware infrastructure and actors.

The administration will formally extend President Biden’s “Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Initiative”, which was established in 2021 and which already includes the country’s electric system and natural gas pipelines, in order to encourage owners and operators of water and wastewater systems to improve their capabilities for identifying cyber threats to their networks.

To gain an insight into these developments, Digital Journal caught up with Mark Logan, Chief Executive Officer of LogRhythm.

Logan places the risks to the U.S. economy as relatively high, noting: “Cyberattacks continue to be a tremendous threat to our nation’s [by which he means the U.S.] critical infrastructure like pipelines, electrical grids and water systems.”

He adds that the recent announcement presents a steppingstone towards improved security: “This move by the Biden Administration is a great first step in securing our nation’s water systems from cyberattacks. For example, a hacker attempted to poison water at a San Francisco Bay Area water treatment plant after gaining access to the plant’s network by using a former employee’s account credentials and then deleting programs that the water plant used to treat drinking water.”

This one incident may have been stopped, but others could follow due to out-of-date infrastructure. Here Logan says: “Over the past 20 years, industrial control systems have largely neglected operational technology and operational risk by air gapping data to compensate for deficiencies in network security and physically isolating platforms from unsecured networks. This means critical infrastructure operations are ripe with opportunities for bad actors to target and take down their systems.”

This places an onus on government and businesses to reform. Logan recommends: “Organizations in this sector must take action to secure their operations if they haven’t done so already, as this is a seriously overlooked attack vector that’s vital to the United States’ national security.”

Time is also of the essence, according to Logan: “Cyberattacks of this nature can impact citizens’ physical safety, and unfortunately, these types of attacks to our critical infrastructure are only growing. Any organization leveraging technology to enable operations for critical infrastructure needs to ensure proper protection protocols are established, ranging from simple password hygiene, threat detection, preventative controls and response controls to quickly thwart and identify potential catastrophes. Lagging detection and alerts can result in disaster if controls or data are obtained by domestic or foreign adversaries.”

In this article:Cyberattack, data security, Security, utiliites, Water
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Europe fears its gas supplies could be cut if Russia takes military action in Ukraine, prompting the United States to open contacts with other key suppliers, notably Qatar Europe fears its gas supplies could be cut if Russia takes military action in Ukraine, prompting the United States to open contacts with other key suppliers, notably Qatar

Tech & Science

Gas stoves and ovens have to go — They emit methane gas even when turned off

A study suggests that gas stoves are not as safe for the environment. Even when a natural gas cooking stove isn’t on, it leaks...

14 hours ago
Austrian musician Katharina Teufel-Lieli is one of tens of thousands to have joined demonstrations against making the Covid jab compulsory Austrian musician Katharina Teufel-Lieli is one of tens of thousands to have joined demonstrations against making the Covid jab compulsory

World

Unvaccinated and undeterred: Austria holdouts dig in despite new law

Despite vaccination against Covid-19 becoming mandatory in Austria Katharina Teufel-Lieli insists she won't bow to pressure to get the jab.

17 hours ago
Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

World

Trump suggests he will pardon Jan. 6 rioters if he is reelected president

At a rally in Texas, Donald Trump said he would consider pardoning those charged with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Can 5G help speed up AI adoption?

2022/2023 will be the focal year of 5G Disaggregation and Integration.

21 hours ago