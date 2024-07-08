Beyond the books: Miss Asia USA Tiffany Chang designs her engineer major at Stanford University

Photo by Huy Khiem

At Stanford University, where academic excellence meets limitless potential, Tiffany Chang stands out as a student and a woman driven to pursue a different career path. As this year’s Miss Asia USA and a sophomore at one of the nation’s most prestigious institutions, Tiffany has chosen a unique path by designing her major: Engineering Management & Human-Centered Design.

While most Stanford seniors look to graduate last month with traditional majors, Tiffany found herself among a smaller group of students who designed their majors. Formerly majoring in management science and engineering, she followed her passions and embraced a field that seamlessly integrates technology with human needs and aspirations.

Understanding engineering management & human-centered design

Engineering management covers applying engineering principles to business management systems. It connects technological systems and organizational understanding, ensuring the seamless operation of complex engineering-driven enterprises.

On the other hand, human-centered design emphasizes the importance of crafting solutions tailored to human needs, cultures, and societies. As artificial intelligence (AI) dominates, this aspect becomes even more critical as people strive to develop AI systems that augment and not replace human abilities.

Despite the growing automation enabled by AI — be it driving vehicles, designing drugs, curating news, or managing investments — the human element is the common thread in these systems. AI’s long-term success relies upon an individual’s acknowledgment that they are critical in its design, operation, and use.

When combined, human-centered AI (HCAI) is an emerging discipline that aims to create AI systems that amplify and augment rather than displace human abilities. Tiffany emphasizes that HCAI aims to maintain human control in an AI-operated environment, ensuring AI meets needs, provides fair outcomes, operates transparently, and respects privacy.

Behind the new major

Designing a major that balances AI and the human element is a highly relevant response to the growing need for ethical AI development and deployment. For Tiffany, as AI systems become increasingly sophisticated and integrated into various aspects of people’s lives, it is crucial to establish clear boundaries and standards to ensure their responsible and beneficial use.

When asked about the arduous process of designing her major, Tiffany emphasizes its collaborative and complex nature. It involved countless brainstorming sessions, meticulous proposal drafting, and extensive discussions with professors. Yet, despite the challenges and the work involved, Tiffany firmly believes the effort was well worth it.

“Designing my major allowed me to tailor my education to align with my passions and aspirations,” Tiffany says. “It’s not just about studying existing frameworks; it’s about shaping the future and pioneering solutions that resonate with human experiences.”

A leap to the future

As technology is present in every aspect of people’s lives, the need for interdisciplinary approaches like Engineering Management & Human-Centered Design has never been more pronounced. By integrating engineering expertise with a deep understanding of human needs and societal dynamics, this emerging discipline holds the key to creating AI systems that enhance human capabilities while safeguarding ethical considerations.

As Tiffany puts it, “Successful AI requires the early engagement of multidisciplinary teams, including experts in design, social sciences, humanities, and various domains of interest. It’s about harnessing the power of technology to uplift humanity, not diminish it.”

As society today honors innovation, Tiffany Chang shows the limitless potential of charting one’s path and challenging the status quo. Her focus on human-centered design reflects Stanford University’s mission: to explore new frontiers and create a future where technology genuinely benefits people.