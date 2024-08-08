Behind the Linux SLUBStick vulnerability

An Apex Legends event was postponed by organizers after two players appeared to be hacked and given unwanted cheat devices. — © AFP/File Denis Charlet

A newly discovered Linux kernel vulnerability has been dubbed “SLUBStick.” SLUBStick elevates a limited heap vulnerability to an arbitrary memory read-and-write primitive and pushes the success rate of cross-cache attacks to above 99 percent.

SLUBStick has been demonstrated on versions 5.19 and 6.2 of the Linux kernel using nine security flaws.

Looking at the implications for Digital Journal is Dr. Howard Goodman, Technical Director at Skybox Security.

Goodman begin his assessment by outlining the significance of the event for business units: “The discovery of the SLUBStick vulnerability in the Linux kernel highlights the critical necessity for organizations to transcend traditional reactive cybersecurity measures and adopt a proactive, comprehensive security posture.”

In terms of the specifics, he adds: “This severe flaw enables attackers to gain full control over affected systems by exploiting memory allocation weaknesses, posing significant risks to sensitive data, critical operations, and overall system integrity.”

The incident also reveals much about the service configuration, says Goodman: “SLUBStick’s demonstrated effectiveness against multiple real-world Linux vulnerabilities underscores its capability to achieve privilege escalation and container escape, even with modern kernel defences in place.”

With the finer detail, Goodman finds: “By manipulating page tables and converting limited heap vulnerabilities into full arbitrary read and write capabilities, SLUBStick grants attackers complete control over system memory in a multi-stage operation.”



In terms of counter measures, Goodman proposes: “To address the risks posed by such sophisticated attacks, organizations must prioritize robust vulnerability management and advanced detection techniques.”

In particular, the expert recommends: “Implementing Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) allows for real-time assessment and prioritization of vulnerabilities based on their potential impact and exploitability. Utilizing the latest threat intelligence is crucial to staying ahead of emerging threats.”



Keeping up-to-date is also of importance, as Goodman points out: “Immediate upgrades to patched versions of the Linux kernel are essential to mitigate this vulnerability. For organizations unable to perform immediate upgrades, adopting the principle of least privilege and enhancing isolation mechanisms can provide additional layers of defence.”

Policy provision is also of benefit: “Furthermore, comprehensive security policy management ensures that security protocols are consistently applied and enforced across the organization.”

Another useful method is Attack Path Analysis. This is a simplified way of graphically visualizing the avenues bad actors can use to navigate your on-prem and cloud environments.

Here Goodman recommends: “By integrating Attack Path Analysis, organizations can identify and remediate potential attack vectors before they are exploited. Adhering to stringent security regulations and compliance standards will also bolster an organization’s overall security posture, helping to safeguard against the evolving threat landscape exemplified by vulnerabilities like SLUBStick.”