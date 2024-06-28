Baseus releases the N1 2K Outdoor Security Camera kit

Photo courtesy of Baseus

There’s a new and affordable way to keep an eye on your house. Baseus has released the N1 Outdoor Wireless Security Camera System.

At a glance, the N1 has a lot going for it, coming with a pair of 2K high-resolution cameras and a home station. Its high resolution is paired with an 8x zoom feature, allowing the camera to clearly capture a car’s license plate from 27 feet away.

Moreover, the camera supports full-color night mode and a 100-lumen spotlight to see anything suspicious in the dark. Because the cameras are completely wireless, there’s no need to deal with pesky cables or drill multiple holes. Simply install the mount and start recording.

In addition to providing high-definition footage, the cameras autonomously monitor the area 24/7 using NeuralNex Technology. When motion is detected, it sends out a notification and a snapshot preview of the people and vehicles in the vicinity. For an extra layer of safety, the camera has a two-way audio feature so homeowners can communicate with unknown visitors without meeting them.

The Baseus N1’s high-capacity battery extends the camera’s operation time to 210 days. Designed for outdoor use, the N1 is IP67 weather resistant, ensuring it stays functional in rain and snow. It can also survive in harsh temperatures; Baseus says the camera can withstand temperatures from -4°F up to 122°F. For extra peace of mind, the N1 comes with a two-year warranty.

The home station has 16GB of storage, capable of keeping up to three months of footage. This is enough for most people, but for those who are extra vigilant, the N1 supports up to 16TB of external storage. The recordings are protected using TÜV Rheinland Certified encryption and are stored locally, and the system is CCPA-certified for privacy.

The Baseus N1 Outdoor 2K 2-Cam Kit is now available on Amazon for $199.99.