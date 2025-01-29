Bands can now add 3D motion to album art on Apple Music

Apple is aiming to compete with rivals Google and Samsung in the generative AI space - Copyright AFP/File SEBASTIEN BOZON

A new tool has been created, designed to help artists and labels (especially indie ones without huge resources) bring 3D depth and motion to their Apple Music artwork. This is an important promotional tool since animated album art is an eye-catching part of Apple’s platform.

According to Apple: “Album motion makes your album artwork come alive. Motion artwork provides a richer experience for your audience by helping set a mood or accentuate the concept of an album, before anyone presses Play.”

Through the new tool, immersive animated graphics can now be created without a significant label design budget or 3D experience — all within minutes.

Immersity AI’s new feature for Apple Music Album Motion exports could be the answer to this problem. The application lets users transform 2D images into dynamic 3D album covers with ease. This tool could be a changer for indie artists and labels, giving them a chance to create visually engaging album art without the high costs usually associated with custom animations.

“Album covers set the scene for listeners, providing a glimpse into a piece’s mood or vision before you hit play,” said Fabio Esposito, CEO of Leia Inc. tells Digital Journal “With Immersity AI, these covers go beyond static visuals, transforming into immersive, dynamic pieces that engage listeners in more than just the music.”

To create these assets, a user simply uploads their album art to Immersity AI, dials in their motion preferences with its push-button presets, and then exports for Apple Music. This export is already formatted to Apple Music’s Album Motion specifications, including the required 3:4 and 1:1 images and the platform’s preferred blurred backgrounds.

Apple Motion support is the second Immersity AI feature in recent months, following on from a 2D-to-3D video conversion announcement. 2D animation is vector-based (composed of lines and curves), while 3D animation uses pixels to create and manipulate 3D models.

Built on a proprietary Neural Depth Engine, Immersity AI is unique in its ability to create stunning levels of depth from 2D sources, making 3D even more accessible to both professional and non-professional users alike.

Immersity AI’s balgorithm is able to create predictably high levels of detail because it’s been trained on millions of exclusive 3D images, generated with Leia’s Neural Depth technology. While this underlying technology will continue to evolve, it is already powering a range of platforms, including mobile, display and XR devices.

Pricing is credit-based, starting with $5 for 500 credits for one Apple Music Motion export package.