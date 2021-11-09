Balancing the environmental impact of avocados with the public’s love of guacamole

Restaurants and food influencers are encouraging people to try alternatives to avocados given the fruit’s substantial carbon footprint. Source - cyclonebill, CC SA 2.0.

Avocados are deliciously creamy, and versatile, along with being the traditional ingredient in guacamole. But despite being delicious, they also have a huge carbon footprint, unsustainable harvesting methods, and play a role in organized crime.

Sylvain Charlebois, the senior director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax, spoke on CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday, explaining that avocado production is linked to a loss of biodiversity, water shortages, and deforestation, and that is just a few of the issues.

This is the reason why chefs across the globe are removing avocados from their menus and replacing popular dishes like guacamole with alternative dips made from beans and seeds that have smaller carbon footprints.

“There’s some sustainable baggage there linked to the product itself, which is why some leaders in the culinary world are showing some discontent about the popularity of avocados and they’re trying to figure out other ways to please their customers using other kinds of products,” Charlebois said.

But like with anything new, it is best to educate the public while at the same time, coming up with tasty and eye-appealing substitutes. So with that approach in mind, let’s talk about avocados.

The avocado (Persea americana)

The avocado likely originated in Mexico, but today, the fruit is grown in many regions around the world having a tropical or Mediterranean climate. Botanically, the avocado is classified as a large berry containing one large seed.

Mexico was the leading producer of avocados globally in 2019, supplying 32 percent of the world total. Commercially, the fruits are picked while immature and are ripened after harvesting.

In 2018, the US Department of Agriculture estimated that 231,028 hectares (570,880 acres) in total were under cultivation for avocado production in Mexico, a 6 percent increase over the previous year and that 2 million tons would be exported.

Now, think of this – Avocado farming is extremely water-intensive, with 60 gallons of water required to grow just one avocado.

If we add the international trade in these fruits to the equation, we come up with a significant carbon footprint. Two small avocados sold together in a grocery store have a CO2 footprint of nearly 850 grams, according to Carbon Footprint Ltd. That’s almost twice the amount of two pounds of bananas.

Here is the reason why they have a high carbon footprint. Avocados grown mostly in Central and South America, travel a very long distance to reach consumers in places like the U.S. and Europe.

Remember now, the avocados are picked before they are ripe and shipped in temperature-controlled containers, which are energy-intensive, according to The hill.

Avocado prices have also skyrocketed in recent years, with the average national price of a single Hass avocado, which is grown in California, reaching $2.10 in 2019, according to Insider.

Not only that, but the price increase is so bad that they are becoming unaffordable to the indigenous people in the areas they are grown in”, according to Thomasina Miers, the co-founder of the Mexican restaurant chain Wahaca.

Avocados and the drug cartels

Charlebois also explained that avocados are grown as a monoculture, meaning the same crop of avocado trees grow on the same land year after year. This also means that agricultural chemicals used year after year degrade the soil, negatively impacting the environment and biodiversity.

The lucrative nature of avocados has also attracted drug cartels, and gangs have been known to demand protection money, buy farms outright and even threaten USDA inspectors.

According to the Courier-Journal, in August of 2021, authorities in Michoacán state, which grows avocados exported to the United States, identified at least nine drug cartels there, including the brutal Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG.

Worldwide, Mexico’s avocado exports totaled 1.2 million tons from January to November of 2020, a 6.3 percent increase over the previous year, according to figures from Mexico’s agriculture ministry.

Ane the cartels have discovered just how profitable avocados really are. “It’s very attractive,” said security analyst Erubiel Tirado. They are “using intimidation to take over that market.”

“They threatened us, kidnapped us, took our money, stole our cars, raped our women. They did whatever they wanted. The government never supported us,” one man, who did not want to be identified because he feared for his safety, told The Courier-Journal.

“Based on that, we decided to defend ourselves with our hands and guns. They didn’t care if the avocado price was low or high; they wanted their fee twice a year: 50,000 pesos ($2,500 U.S. dollars) per hectare. What we did? Defend ourselves.”

“More and more consumers are actually seeing the planet on their dinner plates,” Charlebois said, adding that unsustainable foods like avocados are becoming more unpopular with restaurant-goers.