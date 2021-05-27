Connect with us

Bacterial cocktail shows promise for treating flaky skin

Can a bacterial cocktail aid skin health? It sure seems that way, as new evidence suggests a probiotic for tackling flaky skin.

Published

Bacteriologist taking a bacterial culture from a Petri dish. Image: Tim Sandle
Data released  from AxisBiotix in relation to a new food supplement, indicates positive results in terms of reducing itchiness, redness, irritability, and flaky skin in psoriatic participants.

This relates to the use of a probiotic formulation. The product, AxisBiotix-Ps™ is a blend of bacteria, and it was developed by Professor Cath O’Neill, who is both Chief Scientific Officer at SkinBioTherapeutics and the Professor of Translational Dermatology at the University of Manchester.

The blend of bacterial strains has been designed to modulate the immune system, by harnessing the gut-skin axis. This is in order to address problems associated with sensitive skin conditions. This draw upon a growing body of evidence pointing to a link between gut dysfunction, stress-induced alterations to the gut microbiome and skin inflammation.

As has been written elsewhere: “With the establishment of the Human Microbiome Project, our knowledge of the diverse span of microbial species within and across the human body has been significantly enhanced, revealing valuable insight into community niche specialization, genetic diversity, and the prevalence of indigenous opportunistic pathogens.”

The focus with the food supplement has been with targeting the gut microbiome in relation to range of skin conditions, including psoriasis The supporting data reported suggests that psoriatic participants who completed the study have reported substantial reductions in itchiness, redness, irritability, and flaky skin.

The study commenced in February 2021. It took the form of a 56 day ‘self-managed’ consumer study involving 177 participants, including some who were self-identifying as suffering from ‘mild to moderate’ psoriasis.

The 91 participants from this group that completed the study reported the following results:

  • 76 percent reported that their skin felt less itchy;
  • 75 percent reported that their skin appeared less red;
  • 73 percent reported that their skin felt less irritable;
  • 65 percent reported that they had fewer ‘flaky patches’ of skin.

Participants who responded positively about their skin health, also reported positive changes to their lifestyle.

Furthermore, on average, at day 56, the following was reported:

  • 62 percent reported having more energy;
  • 64 percent reported better sleep ;
  • 66 percent reported positive changes to their general mood.

Professor O’Neill said of the data: “The results have exceeded our expectations, with improvements across all the key markers for irritable skin conditions like psoriasis – from skin itchiness to redness and number of flaky patches.”

The product is expected to have a commercial launch later in 2021.

