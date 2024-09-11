Awarding those taking a stand against C diff infection

A nurse prepares the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a public housing project pop-up site targeting vulnerable communities in Los Angeles. — Photo: © AFP

The Peggy Lillis Foundation has revealed the individuals selected to honour this year for their contributions to Clostridioides (formerly Clostridium) difficile research and advocacy. The recipients will receive their respective awards at the 15th Annual Changing the Odds Gala in November 2024.

For the first time in the organization’s history, all of the honourees are women. Each honouree is dedicated to creating positive change in the fight against ‘C. diff’.

The Peggy Lillis Foundation (for C. diff Education & Advocacy plays a major role in raising public awareness about the nosocomial infection. Founded in response to the April 2010 death of a 56-year-old kindergarten teacher, Peggy Lillis Foundation for C. diff Education & Advocacy is a leading U.S. organization dedicated to combating C. difficile infections through educating the public, empowering advocates, and shaping policy.

In a statement provided to Digital Journal, Chief Executive Officer Christian John Lillis says: “My mother was a strong woman: a single parent to me and my brother for most of our childhood. I’m delighted to be honouring three similarly strong women at this year’s Gala…Each of these incredible women has been at the forefront of our fight to end the harm caused by C. diff.”

Dr. Denise Cardo: Leadership Award

Dr. Cardo is a nationally and internationally recognized expert and leader in public health and health care. She recently retired from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) where she worked for 30 years. She led CDC activities to detect and prevent infections in healthcare settings, like C. diff, and promote healthcare safety in the United States and worldwide. Before her tenure at the CDC, Dr. Cardo had a distinguished career in the division of infectious diseases at one of Brazil’s most prestigious medical institutions, Escola Paulista de Medicina. She also joined the faculty as an associate professor of infectious diseases.

Maryann Webb: Advocate Award

Webb is a C. diff survivor. She was diagnosed in 2015 and received a faecal microbiota transplant in 2018. Professionally, Webb has spent over 30 years in various executive management positions responsible for regulatory affairs, interacting with FDA and comparable international health agencies for dietary and nutritional supplements, infant and clinical nutrition, and functional foods.

She has been an advocate with PLF since 2019 and joined the PLF Board of Directors in 2023. Maryann hopes that, through her work with PLF, patients and families can benefit from her experience and support.

Dr. Jessica Allegretti: Innovator Award

Dr. Allegretti is a physician-scientist and educator. She has dedicated her research to discovering and developing innovative microbiome therapeutics and treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Her research focuses on the mechanism of recurrent C. diff infection and the intersection of CDI and IBD.

Dr. Allegretti serves as the Medical Director of the Crohn’s and Colitis Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospitals, where she built and leads the Clinical Trials Program and the Fecal Microbiota Transplant Program. She is also an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.