Award-winning robotics researcher Astha Kukreja supports growth of robotic startups at MassRobotics and MIT

“Robotics is not just about creating machines; it’s about creating possibilities,” says Astha Kukreja, a leading figure in the field. She advances autonomous driving technologies and mentors startups to shape the future of the industry. An award-winning researcher, Kukreja’s recent initiatives at MassRobotics and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have supported the development of numerous robotic startups.

Boston is a major hub for venture capital, providing essential funding for robotics startups. Organizations like MassRobotics play a crucial role in supporting these companies, offering resources and a collaborative environment to foster growth. As a central hub for robotics innovation, MassRobotics helps startups, entrepreneurs, and established companies develop, test, and commercialize their products. Similarly, the MIT 100K Launch Competition is a prestigious business plan competition where young entrepreneurs compete to refine and prepare their ventures for the marketplace.

At Mass Robotics and MIT, Kukreja has helped create a supportive environment for startups, driving innovation in the robotics sector. Through the accelerator program, she fosters collaboration among entrepreneurs to advance robotics technologies. Kukreja’s mentorship extends beyond technical guidance, offering young enterprises valuable insights into overcoming the challenges of robotics development. Her own experience in building robots allows her to provide practical advice and support. These resources are essential for businesses aiming to accelerate product development and successfully enter the market.

“Robotics thrives on collaboration and creativity,” Kukreja says. “By working together, we can create a future where robots enhance our lives.”

One of Astha Kukreja’s most significant contributions is her development of a system to proactively detect faults in robotic joints. Traditional fault detection methods often only respond after a problem has occurred, leading to costly downtimes and operational inefficiencies. Kukreja’s system utilizes advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis to predict potential issues before they disrupt operations. Her work in cobot tracking, especially in the renowned Sawyer cobot, has received widespread recognition. Cobots, designed to work alongside human operators, require effective tracking systems to ensure accuracy in tasks like pick-and-place operations and packaging. By employing advanced sensors and control systems, Kukreja has developed solutions that track cobot movements accurately, ensuring they operate within designated parameters and adapt seamlessly to various environments. The robot she helped develop, Sawyer, remains a top choice for collaborative robotics due to its user-friendly interface and versatility. Its advanced technology has made it a popular tool in many research labs.

“Robotics should elevate human potential, not replace them,” she says. She aims to built systems that enable robots and humans to collaborate effectively, enhancing productivity and innovation.The robotics industry is set to grow significantly, with projections reaching $65.59 billion by 2028. Astha Kukreja has played a key role in this growth, contributing her expertise at MassRobotics and MIT. Her mentorship is vital for startups, helping them develop and prepare for the market. By guiding the next generation of robotics leaders, Kukreja is working to enhance quality of life and showcase the transformative impact of robotics on society.