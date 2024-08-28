Avinash Gupta Desetty enhances automated response protocols for cyber threats using SOAR

Photo courtesy of Avinash Gupta Desetty

Cyber threats progressively affect individuals and businesses, leading to financial and reputational harm. The digital environment calls for practical solutions and dedicated professionals who can address emerging risks. Avinash Gupta Desetty is contributing to this effort by enhancing digital security.

With over eight years of specialized experience, Desetty’s work in security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) is improving how automated response protocols address cyber threats. His work helps to enhance standards and supports efforts to protect the digital space.

From research to real-world cybersecurity solutions

Desetty’s career in cybersecurity combines academic knowledge with practical application. He holds a Master’s in Electrical Engineering and has authored 17 research papers in international peer-reviewed journals, focusing on advancements in security information and event management (SIEM) and SOAR technologies. His research on integrating SIEM with other security tools has improved cybersecurity postures across various industries.

Beyond academia, Desetty’s impact is clear through his two patents in the security field, demonstrating his ability to turn research into practical solutions. He specializes in threat detection, monitoring, and vulnerability remediation, particularly emphasizing Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance and data security. As a judge for awards like the Globee Awards for cybersecurity and a keynote speaker at many industry conferences, Desetty has become a respected voice in the field.

Desetty has worked on refining security monitoring practices throughout his career, helping organizations adopt more proactive and intelligent threat detection and response strategies.

His work improving SOAR playbooks contributes to more effective and responsive cybersecurity frameworks.

The role of SOAR in modern cybersecurity

SOAR technology forms the foundation of modern cybersecurity strategies. These platforms help security teams integrate and coordinate various security tools, automate repetitive tasks, and streamline incident response workflows.

“SOAR technology unifies various security tools into coherent, repeatable workflows,” explains Desetty. “Automating low-level, time-consuming tasks allows us to focus on more complex security challenges.” This integration allows more efficient and effective responses to cyber threats, reducing the mean time to detect and respond, thereby improving overall security posture.

Desetty has enhanced SOAR by developing sophisticated playbooks that outline standard security processes such as threat detection, investigation, and response. These playbooks span multiple tools and applications, combining automated and manual tasks to create comprehensive security response strategies.

SOAR solutions also provide a centralized location for security operations centers (SOCs) to monitor and respond to alerts. This facilitates communication and collaboration among team members while helping prevent alert fatigue and increasing productivity. Security analysts can thus focus on more strategic tasks.

Furthermore, SOAR platforms aggregate and validate data from various sources, including threat intelligence, SIEM, and user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) tools. This aggregation provides the context to make informed decisions and accelerate incident response.

Desetty’s practical solutions and strategic approaches

Desetty’s efforts in cybersecurity are not limited to theoretical research alone. His practical implementations have improved the security posture of major companies in the transportation and telecommunication sectors. He has led SIEM implementations for companies in these sectors, improving their security measures. His work on integrating SIEM with other security tools has enabled better data exchange and threat intelligence, contributing to a more cohesive security system that can detect, investigate, and respond to threats more efficiently.

As cyber threats grow, Desetty’s work on SOAR integration, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and data security will continue to impact the digital field. He anticipates ongoing development and progress in cybersecurity. “Our goal is to keep advancing and working together to address cyber threats,” he says. As organizations worldwide face increasing cyberattacks, Desetty’s solutions help guide the way toward a safer and more secure digital future.