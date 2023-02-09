Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Australia to remove Chinese-made cameras from government sites

AFP

Published

The US banned the importation of surveillance equipment made by Hikvision, seen here, and Dahua in November because it posed a 'risk' to national security
The US banned the importation of surveillance equipment made by Hikvision, seen here, and Dahua in November because it posed a 'risk' to national security - Copyright AFP FRED DUFOUR
The US banned the importation of surveillance equipment made by Hikvision, seen here, and Dahua in November because it posed a 'risk' to national security - Copyright AFP FRED DUFOUR

Australia will strip Chinese-made security cameras from government buildings, the country’s defence minister said Thursday, as it was crucial to make facilities “completely secure”. 

It follows similar moves in the United States and Britain, which have both taken measures to stop government departments from installing Chinese-made cameras at sensitive sites. 

Britain acted in November last year due to fears that Chinese companies could be forced to share intelligence with Beijing’s security services.

The security cameras were installed at more than 200 Australian government buildings — according to official figures compiled by an opposition politician — including at least one run by the Department of Defence.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said officials would find and remove all these cameras at military sites. 

“It’s a significant thing that’s been brought to our attention and we’re going to fix it,” he told national broadcaster ABC. 

“It’s important that we go through this exercise and make sure that our facilities are completely secure.” 

The cameras were made by companies Hikvision and Dahua, which have both been blacklisted in the United States. 

The US banned the importation of surveillance equipment made by Hikvision and Dahua in November last year because it posed “an unacceptable risk to national security”.

In Britain, a group of 67 MPs and lords called for the government to ban Hikvision and Dahua in July last year, following reports their equipment had been used to spy on Uyghurs in Xinjiang. 

It was a Hikvision camera that caught former health secretary Matt Hancock kissing an aide in violation of Covid rules in June 2021, leading to his resignation. 

Hikvision has previously said it was “categorically false” to paint the company as “a threat to national security”. 

Australia’s centre-left government has been trying to repair its relationship with China since coming to power in May last year. 

China slapped hefty tariffs on key Australian exports in 2020 at the height of a bitter dispute with the former conservative government.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The overnight success of ChatGPT was reportedly designated a 'code red' threat at Google -- which has announced it is releasing its own conversational chatbot named Bard The overnight success of ChatGPT was reportedly designated a 'code red' threat at Google -- which has announced it is releasing its own conversational chatbot named Bard

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Google Bard, ChatGPT, and Bing vs the future of SEO and search engines

The ChatGPT AI revolution will deliver better searches and more efficiency in basic commerce. That’s not a bad result for a few weeks, even...

7 hours ago

Business

Google strikes back in AI battle with Microsoft

Google on Wednesday announced a slew of features powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) as it ramped up a battle with Microsoft.

16 hours ago
An activist with India's opposition Congress party shouts slogans in Kolkata as he burns an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tycoon Gautam Adani to protest against the government's financial policies An activist with India's opposition Congress party shouts slogans in Kolkata as he burns an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tycoon Gautam Adani to protest against the government's financial policies

Business

India’s Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

An activist with India's opposition Congress party shouts slogans in Kolkata as he burns an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tycoon Gautam...

19 hours ago
Think there aren't many more space firsts beyond the first man on the moon? Stacker takes a look at 50 historic firsts in outer space. Think there aren't many more space firsts beyond the first man on the moon? Stacker takes a look at 50 historic firsts in outer space.

Tech & Science

Amazing Black scientists, past and present

Black scientists have contributed to society and made groundbreaking discoveries throughout history, right up to today.

7 hours ago