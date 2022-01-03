Connect with us

AT&T, Verizon reject U.S. request to delay 5G wireless plans

© Philippe Hoguen, AFP

The chief executives of AT&T and Verizon Communications rejected a request to delay the planned Jan. 5 introduction of the new 5G wireless service over aviation safety concerns but offered to temporarily adopt new safeguards.

On Friday last week, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Steve Dickson, the administrator for the Federal Aviation Administration sent a letter addressed to the two telecommunications giants requesting that they delay their rollout of 5G services.

Airlines had asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to delay this week’s scheduled 5G rollout, saying the service, set to launch Wednesday, could interfere with electronics that pilots rely on.

Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon Communications, and John Stankey, CEO of AT&T, wrote that they would not deploy 5G around airports for six months but rejected any broader limitation on using the C-Band spectrum, reports the Insurance Journal.

They said the Transportation Department proposal would be “an irresponsible abdication of the operating control required to deploy world-class and globally competitive communications networks.”

Airlines for America, a trade group for large U.S. passenger and cargo carriers, says the FCC has failed to adequately consider the harm that 5G service could do to the industry. The group wants more time for the FCC and the FAA, which regulates airlines, to resolve issues around aviation safety.

The 5G C-band service 

Close to a half-dozen wireless carriers, including AT&T and Verizon, spent $80 billion in a federal auction to buy airwave licenses in the so-called C-band swath of spectrum and planned to begin deployment on December 5.

According to wireless testing firm Rohde and Schwarz, the C-band is all frequencies between 4 and 8GHz. When US wireless geeks talk about C-band, though, they’re talking about 3.7 to 4.2GHz—and specifically, in this case, the range from 3.7 to 3.98GHz.

C-Band came into use for satellite TVs in the 1970s. But C-band is currently used for the “satellite downlink” for broadcast television distribution. The satellite companies can now “repack” their broadcasts into the upper portion of the C-band, leaving the lower portion available for cellular companies to use.

