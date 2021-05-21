Atlantic Hurricane season may be starting a bit early this year

Bald Head Island, North Carolina before Tropical Storm Ana came ashore on May 21, 2015. Image - Tim Engleman from Saxonburg, PA, (CC SA 2.0)

Atlantic hurricane season could be off to an early start for the seventh straight year with the potential formation of a subtropical storm near Bermuda.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasted that the hurricane season, which runs from June through November, will see 13 to 20 named storms. Six to 10 of those storms will become hurricanes and three to five will be major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph (177 kilometers per hour).

The agency’s lead forecaster, Matthew Rosencrans said the season ahead may be busy due to the warm waters, which fuel the storms, reduced crosswinds that keep storms from intensifying, and more seeding of stormy weather coming off the coast of Africa, according to the Associated Press.

Atlantic waters are nearly 0.68 degrees (0.38 degrees Celsius) warmer than normal, which is not as hot as 2020 when they were 1 degree (0.56 degrees Celsius) above normal, Rosencrans said. Hurricane Season Could Start Early for 7th Year in a Row With the Potential Formation of Subtropical Storm Ana

And up pops the first Atlantic disturbance

And as if on cue, a non-tropical low pressure area has popped up about 625 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) tonight. It is forecast to strengthen into a storm-force low-pressure system through the night.

There is now an 80 percent chance of the system forming into a subtropical storm Friday. The system is then expected to turn to the west-southwestard over warmer waters as it nears the northeast portion of Bermuda.

By Saturday or Sunday, the subtropical system will have moved into a more hostile environment. While forecasters are saying the storm system poses no direct threat to the eastern United States at this time, the National Weather Service notes it could generate “dangerous rip currents along the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts this weekend.”

A subtropical storm has features of both tropical and non-tropical systems, including a broad wind field, no cold or warm fronts, and generally low-topped thunderstorms. This distinction means that these systems are given names by the National Hurricane Center.

The first name on the 2021 Hurricane List is Ana, So, “Potential Ana,” according to The Weather Channel, is forecast to be short-lived as it pinwheels west and then southwest in the general direction of Bermuda.

