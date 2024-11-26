At the Future of Law Summit, Guy Kawasaki shares how lawyers can become remarkable

Guy Kawasaki delivered a virtual keynote speech at Platform Calgary Calgary Innovation Week on November 21, 2024. — Photo by Jennifer Friesen, Digital Journal

“If you aren’t incorporating AI into your practice today, something is wrong with you,” declared Guy Kawasaki as he addressed an audience from around the world at the Future of Law Summit, presented by GoodLawyer and Humi, at Calgary Innovation Week.

Kawasaki, renowned for his roles as Apple’s original Chief Evangelist and Canva’s current one, brought his insights to the topic of what makes a lawyer truly remarkable in today’s world. Audiences tuned in online and gathered at watch parties, including one at Platform Calgary, to hear him speak.

The keynote revolved around actionable principles Kawasaki distilled from decades of experience and insights gathered through his podcast, Remarkable People. While tailored to the legal profession, his advice had broad applications, emphasizing adaptability, integration, and purpose.

From defense to proactive impact

In 1916, the landmark McPherson v. Buick Motor Co. case reshaped product liability law, establishing that manufacturers have a duty of care to consumers even without direct contractual ties. This decision entrenched a defensive mindset in legal practice, focusing heavily on minimizing liability — a perspective Kawasaki believes lawyers must move past.

Instead of “[waking up] in the morning saying, how can I prevent the downside?” Kawasaki urged the lawyers in the audience to embrace a, “yes, and here’s how,” approach.

“Start with yes and work from there,” he urged, emphasizing the importance of enabling innovation rather than stifling it.

Understanding the client’s product and its influence on customers is a critical step in this process. To paint a picture for the crowd, Kawasaki told the story of pharmaceutical company executives who were asked to breathe through straws to better understand the experience of asthma sufferers.

“Go and be the customer,” Kawasaki stressed, highlighting the transformative power of stepping into your audience’s shoes.

Integration and innovation

For Kawasaki, lawyer integration within organizations is vital. He called on the lawyers listening to be more than “just the adult supervision in the room.”

Lawyers should be embedded in product teams, marketing strategies, and customer experience initiatives. This alignment, he argued, allows lawyers to anticipate challenges and contribute strategically rather than reactively.

He also championed AI as a cornerstone of modern legal practice. “AI should be core to what you do,” he insisted, listing applications such as legal research, predictive analysis, and dispute resolution. For discovery tasks, he pointed out that AI-driven tools could outperform traditional methods in both efficiency and cost.

Embrace change — and keep learning

Continuous learning was another key point for Kawasaki. He urged lawyers to adapt to new tools and technology like AI.

“If you’re still stuck in [legal research platform] Westlaw, I mean, get ready for the world to pass you by,” he said.

Kawasaki argued that mastering AI prompts doesn’t require the 10,000 hours popularized by Malcolm Gladwell, but merely a concerted effort to practice prompts and use cases.

“Spend 10 hours,” he said. “The better your prompt, the better the answer.”

Making decisions right

Closing with a vivid surfing metaphor, Kawasaki illustrated the necessity of adaptability by sharing a video of a surfer who chose what seemed to be the wrong wave. Instead of falling off or giving up, the surfer skillfully adjusted and found a way to ride it out and turn a poor decision into a successful outcome.

“In surfing, you try to find the right wave, the right time, the right direction — but when you make the wrong call, you don’t just give up,” Kawasaki explained. “You make your decision right.”

This mindset, he suggested, is key to navigating the complexities and unpredictability of both the legal field and life itself.

A call to remarkability

Throughout the keynote, Kawasaki’s message was clear: being remarkable isn’t about fame or wealth, but about making meaningful contributions to make the world a better place.

As Kawasaki concluded, he left the audience with a charge to be bold, proactive, and adaptive. Asking them to use these insights to help “change the world and integrate into your team and look forward and, you know, kick ass and take names.”

Follow and subscribe: Digital Journal is the official media partner of Innovation Week YYC. Here’s how you can follow: See all Innovation Week coverage

Follow us on LinkedIn here

Summaries will be sent out in our newsletter (subscribe here)

Check out the full schedule for the week-long tech festival (here)

Get tickets to the Launch Party (here)

This article was created with the assistance of AI. Learn more about our AI ethics policy here.