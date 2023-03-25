Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Artificial sweetener could help combat autoimmune disease

Exploring new ways by which diet can impact health and disease through a sweetener and the impact upon the immune system.

Avatar photo

Published

Scientist studying using a microscope. Image by Yakuzakorat - Own work, CC BY 4.0
Scientist studying using a microscope. Image by Yakuzakorat - Own work, CC BY 4.0

A new investigation into artificial sweeteners indicates there could be a role in treating autoimmune diseases. Investigating sucralose, scientists have been exploring how it impacts the immune system, especially disrupting T cells.

Sucralose is a substance 600 times sweeter than sugar and is a common food and drink additive. The majority of ingested sucralose is not broken down by the body, so it is regarded as noncaloric.

Since the longer-term effects of artificial sweeteners like sucralose on humans are unclear, the research adds to the developing body of knowledge about these food additives. This could lead to something positive in terms of medicine: Sucralose might have a therapeutic application for people with overactive immune systems that can trigger inflammatory or autoimmune diseases.

With the research from the Francis Crick Institute, London, laboratory mice were fed sucralose at levels equivalent to the maximum daily recommended intake set by European and American food safety authorities. It was discovered that the T cells of the mice were less able to activate, as would be the case when responding to cancer or an infection.

T cells are part of the immune system and they develop from stem cells in the bone marrow. The cells help protect the human body from infection.

The research established that other types of immune cells were not affected. In terms of what is happening to T cells, the research suggests that high sucralose levels influence the release of intracellular calcium when cells are stimulated. The consequence of this is to have a dampening effect on the T cells’ activation state.

Given that the doses used on the animals in this study were very high, people who consume drinks and foods that contain sucralose are most probably not interfering with their immune system.

The medical importance is with a possible means of quietening down the immune system. With further research it was shown, again using a mouse model of autoimmune disease, when mice were given a diet that was high in sucralose, the disruptive effect of the diseased T cells was mitigated.

This research should add to the understanding of how diet can impact health and disease, and how diets can be tailored to maximize the benefits for individual patients. Specifically, the research may help to address some symptoms of autoimmune conditions.

The research appears in the journal Nature, titled “The dietary sweetener sucralose is a negative modulator of T cell-mediated responses.”

In this article:Autoimmune diseases, Food, Science, sucralose, sweetner
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Social media in Niger came under a massive disinformation attack in February, an AFP Fact Check investigation has found Social media in Niger came under a massive disinformation attack in February, an AFP Fact Check investigation has found

Social Media

US state to require parental consent for social media

Social media. - © AFP Denis CharletUtah on Thursday became the first US state to require social media sites to get parental consent for...

18 hours ago
Credit Suisse has endured a barrage of problems in recent years, including its exposure to the implosions of US asset manager Archegos and UK firm Greensill Credit Suisse has endured a barrage of problems in recent years, including its exposure to the implosions of US asset manager Archegos and UK firm Greensill

Business

Asian markets reverse after recent gains as bank fears linger

Credit Suisse has endured a barrage of problems in recent years, including its exposure to the implosions of US asset manager Archegos and UK...

24 hours ago
US and South Korean warships conduct combined naval exercises amid rising tensions on the peninsula between Seoul and North Korea late last month US and South Korean warships conduct combined naval exercises amid rising tensions on the peninsula between Seoul and North Korea late last month

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: North Korea’s ‘nuclear tsunami’ torpedo — Dubious reviews, but issues as well

This system is theoretically credible as a short-range system, allowing for the lack of proven capability.

44 mins ago

Tech & Science

Scientists uncover the reason for alien comet ‘Oumuamua’s strange acceleration

Discovered in 2017, ‘Oumuamua became the first observed interstellar object to zip through our solar system.

11 hours ago