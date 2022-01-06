Connect with us

Are you ready for this? A car that can change colors with the touch of a button

The BMW iX Flow is a pioneering project in a field that opens up entirely new possibilities for car design and personalisation. Source - BMW
The future could see you changing the color of your car with the touch of a button. The technology already exists, as BMW showcased Tuesday at CES, the annual consumer technology trade show in Las Vegas. 

At CES, the carmaker introduced the iX Flow featuring E Ink, a concept that would allow owners to change the exterior color of their car by pressing a button.

BMW says the SUV featuring the iX Flow tech at CES includes a specially developed body wrap stimulated by electrical signals to change the color of the vehicle’s exterior.

“In the future, digital experiences will not only take place on displays. The real and the virtual will increasingly merge,” said Frank Weber, a member of BMW AG’s board of management, in a statement. “With the BMW iX Flow, we are bringing the car body to life.”

However, as Engadget points out, “this futuristic feature is nowhere near production-ready despite appearing at the show on a live demonstration vehicle.

The electrophoretic coloring material is applied as a vehicle body wrap but works just like it e-ink displays do in your Kindle. The wrap has millions of microcapsules each containing a negatively-charged white pigment and a positively charged-black pigment embedded in it.

And depending on the setting, applying an electrical charge to the material will cause either the white or black pigments to rise to the top of the microcapsule, changing the vehicle’s color in moments. 

BMW is looking to the future, when there will be a whole palette of colors to choose from, much like someone choosing their wardrobe for the day.

“This gives the driver the freedom to express different facets of their personality or even their enjoyment of change outwardly and to redefine this each time they sit into their car,” Stella Clarke, Head of Project for the BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink, in a statement.

“Similar to fashion or the status ads on social media channels, the vehicle then becomes an expression of different moods and circumstances in daily life.”

This journalist would be curious to know what readers think about this technology. I think criminals would love it – simply because they would be able to change the color of their get-a-way car5.

