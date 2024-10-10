Are you listening? Most popular technology podcasts revealed

Connect with us

Generative artificial intelligence powered features such as chatting about what is in pictures, telling children bedtime stories, and imitating podcasters continue to roll out despite fears the technology will be used for more nefarious purposes
Podcasts continue to be popular, with over 3.5 million available. A high trending area is technology-related episodes. The most popular tech podcast is RadioLab with a listening score of 85, according to a new review. Vergecast also stands out as a popular tech podcast with the most episodes, putting 742 episodes online. To add to the audio mix, Darknet Diaries is the most discussed popular tech podcast with over 23,000 people leaving their reviews on Spotify.

The data crunching comes from the software company Linkee.ai who have ranked the most popular tech podcasts. The research includes data about podcasts such as number of episodes, average length, global ranking, Google searches and Spotify reviews. The final ranking was made based on the listen score for each podcast on Listen Notes.

The outcomes are:

PodcastHostsEpisodesListen ScoreGlobal RankAverage LengthSearchesSpotify ReviewsReddit members
RadioLabLulu Miller, Latif Nasser220850.01%44 min82.8K7.4K15K
99% InvisibleRoman Mars641830.01%27 min35.9K5.7K16K
Darknet DiariesJack Rhysider144740.01%56 min1.6K23.3K30K
PivotKara Swisher, Scott Galloway528700.05%57 min36.7K4.6K405
All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & FriedbergChamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks & David Friedberg181690.05%86 min33.1K17.3K163
VergecastNilay Patel, David Pierce, Alex Cranz 742670.05%68 min2K1.7K
Decoder with Nilay PatelNilay Patel733670.05%58 min1.6K651367
The Talk Show With John GruberJohn Gruber354630.05%132 min4046
Accidental Tech PodcastMarco Arment, Casey Liss, John Siracusa575630.1%121 min720166118
Back to WorkMerlin Mann, Dan Benjamin637630.1%84 min1401748

Radiolab focuses on investigative journalism into science, tech and even legal history. Continuing with over 200 episodes, the podcast is critically acclaimed by 7.4,000 reviews on Spotify.

Following Radiolab, 99% Invisible takes the second place in the ranking of the most popular tech podcasts with a listening score of 83. The podcast has over 640 episodes which are dedicated to design and architecture of everything, from flags to tech and office spaces. While very close in listening score, 99% Invisible is twice as less popular online with 36,000 monthly searches.

Darknet Diaries holds the third place with a 74 listening score. Focusing on hacking and cybercrime, it is the most-reviewed podcast in this ranking with over 23,000 people leaving their opinion on Spotify. The episodes also run longer than Radiolab’s or 99% Invisible’s with an average runtime of 56 minutes.

Pivot is fourth, earning a listening score of 70 among its audience. Over 500 episodes are dedicated to all topics related to tech, business and politics. Even after so many episodes, Pivot still keeps its popularity with 37,000 searches last month.

All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg follows closely with the fifth place in the ranking of the most popular tech podcasts. Trailing behind by only one point in the score, the podcast covers economics, tech, politics and even poker. The search numbers are similar to Pivot and 99% Invisible but All-In podcast has much more popularity on Spotify, earning over 17,000 reviews.

Vergecast takes the sixth place with a listening score of 67. Produced by The Verge, the podcast discusses everything tech related, big and small. Decoder with Nilay Patel follows closely with the seventh place and the same listening score as Vergecast.

The Talk Show With John Gruber holds the eighth place with a listening score of 63 and closing top 0.05 percent of tech podcasts on Listen Notes. Accidental Tech Podcast takes the ninth place with the same listening score as The Talk Show With John Gruber. Back to Work closes the ranking of the most popular tech podcasts with tenth place.

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

