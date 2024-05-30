Are we seeing a decline in cyberattacks?

One study found that nearly three-quarters of women journalists had experienced online violence or abuse connected with their work - Copyright AFP WANG ZHAO

We are all aware of the risks when going online. Cybercriminals steal personal data, often using it to execute cyberattacks, sell on the black market, or leak on the dark web. Criminals steal this data from online accounts to commit identity theft, such as using the victim’s credit card or taking loans in their name. Yet, is there good news on the digital horizon? Could cyberattacks be decreasing in frequency?

Possibly. According to new data, the number of data breach victims in 2023 decreased by 50 percent compared to 2022. This reverses a trend seen in recent years.

This finding is based on the Cybernews Personal Data Leak Checker tool, which is a 500GB database of leaked hashed emails, over 71 million accounts were leaked in 2023. In 2022, there were more than 144 million.

The data was collected from between January and December of 2023 (inclusive), and the numbers were compared to those from the same period of 2022. The database comprises of 15 billion breached accounts and 2.5 billion unique email addresses. All emails are anonymized and linked only to the source of their respective leak.

Furthermore, in 2023, 3336 websites were breached in the ten most-breached countries – 19 percent less than the 4138 breached websites in 2022. There was an average of 278 successful website breaches per month in 2023 in the ten most-breached countries.

In terms of geographical locales, the U.S. and the UK remain amongst the most targeted countries in the world. These are followed by France, India, and Canada.

In the U.S., the number of breached websites decreased by almost 13 percent and breached accounts by 19 percent. The number of breached accounts has also fallen in the UK from 1.9 to 1.25 million, and successful attacks on websites have been reduced by 18 percent.

In France, the number of breached websites fell by almost 18 percent, and 88.6 percent fewer accounts were breached in 2023 compared with 2022.

In 2023, 524,000 Canadian accounts were affected, a halved number from 2022, leaving Canada the fifth most breached country on the list.

Decreasing numbers are seen in all ten countries on the list, except for Spain. Although the number of breached websites decreased, the number of breached user accounts grew by slightly more than 19,000 in 2023 compared to 2022.

Online breaches are usually followed by certain suspicious activity that users should treat as warning signs that one or more of their accounts have been breached.