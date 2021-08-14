Are we getting there? Two new cybersecurity stories suggest not

© AFP

Irrespective of the coronavirus pandemic, the Internet is still subject to unpredictable attacks with many succeeding. This is the message conveyed at an INTRUSION presentation. The company has announced two news stories at the Black Hat event in Las Vegas (August 4th and 5th, 2021). The presentation was delivered by Chief Evangelist Gary Davis, formerly Chief Evangelist at McAfee, on the topic: “Winning the War Against Cyber Crime.”

INTRUSION has announced it has discovered a popular mobile gaming site directing traffic to a search site known for malware distribution. According to Gary Davis, who tells Digital Journal, how “This discovery illustrates just how easy it is for innocent visitors to be exposed to malware. It reinforces the point that we need to make sure our employees understand how to safely navigate the Internet and that companies need to use advanced cybersecurity innovations to protect their employees and critical assets.”

In addition INTRUSION research has found confidence in teams and technologies to thwart cyberattacks. On this basis, why are cyber breaches still commonplace? The reason could well be a false sense of security.

This is apparent sense of complacency drawn from a survey (Since 2019 and the pandemic, things have changed. This probably makes staking a pulse reading of CISO, CTOs, and Senior IT security decision makers more important).

For the poll, INTRUSION commissioned Amplitude Research to conduct in July a survey of IT security decisionmakers at U.S. companies, and unveiled some amazing dynamics pertaining to enterprise vulnerabilities.

With the prevalence of cyberattacks, the survey found that the majority of businesses have experienced at least one data breach. Furthermore, approximately three-fourths (76 percent) of companies expressed it is probable that malware has been embedded in computer hardware and equipment manufactured abroad and sold to U.S. organizations.

One-third of business reported a data breach at their organization within the past 12 months with two-thirds of those cases involving employee personal devices (such as with a laptop, Smartphone). Ultimately, more than half (52 percent) of firms reported a data breach at their organization at some time in the past

It follows that with many companies there has been double digit growth in spending on cybersecurity alongside a sharp rise with number of successful cyberattacks. This suggests a potential gap, which may relate to security measures or the people hired or with internal training.

The INTRUSION data suggests that despite an increase in funding and a fair amount of trust in solutions and people, this does not appear to be sufficient and far too many breaches still happen. A new approach is needed.