Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Are AI tools decreasing our intelligence levels?

Some researchers are concerned that an overreliance on AI could potentially lead to cognitive decline.
Avatar photo

Published

HP's new AI-geared laptop runs on a SnapDragon X Elite chip, built by the California-based chip giant Qualcomm
HP's new AI-geared laptop runs on a SnapDragon X Elite chip, built by the California-based chip giant Qualcomm - Copyright AFP Cole BURSTON
HP's new AI-geared laptop runs on a SnapDragon X Elite chip, built by the California-based chip giant Qualcomm - Copyright AFP Cole BURSTON

A Microsoft study (in conjunction with Carnegie Mellon University) has shown that workers’ critical thinking skills are declining as they increasingly rely on generative AI tools like ChatGPT, raising concerns about the long-term effects of AI dependency on cognitive abilities.

Some researchers are concerned that an overreliance on AI could potentially lead to cognitive decline (or ‘cognitive atrophy’). This could impact critical thinking, analytical acumen, and creativity.

The more people relied upon AI the more they switched their own brains off

In parallel research, ZapCap has uncovered additional threats of AI, ones that could have lasting consequences for both society and individual well-being.

The main danger is that workers begin outsourcing not only work itself, but also their critical engagement with it. This is by assuming too readily that a machine has it handled.

These threats have been categorised as:

The Death of Critical Thinking

The survey found 68 percent of college students use AI for assignments, potentially creating a generation that struggles with independent problem-solving and evaluating information.

The Hidden Risks of AI Black Boxes

AI’s decision-making process often remains a mystery, even to its creators. These “black box” systems produce results without revealing how or why they make certain decisions.

The End of Serendipity

When AI systems tailor our content based on what we’ve previously liked or viewed, they remove opportunities to accidentally discover new ideas or different viewpoints. This concerns 88 percent of Gen-Z survey participants, who support tighter regulations on these systems.

AI’s Quiet Impact on Human Creativity

AI tools generate creative content in seconds, but risk making creative work feel generic. With 83 percent of creative professionals now using generative AI, many worry human creativity is shifting from original thought to simply polishing AI-generated ideas.

Loss of Privacy

AI-driven surveillance and data mining are weakening personal privacy worldwide. A study shows 75 out of 176 countries use AI for surveillance, raising serious concerns about our control over personal information.

Jessica Bui, a spokesperson from ZapCap tells Digital Journal: “AI’s rapid advancement gives us both opportunity and responsibility. We must demand transparency from AI systems, equip people with critical thinking skills, protect creative authenticity, and defend privacy as a fundamental right. By acting decisively now, we can shape a future where technology enhances our humanity rather than declines it,”

In this article:Artificial Intelligence, cognition, competency, Memory
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

A man interacts with humanoid robot at the booth of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research during the opening of the Hannover Messe A man interacts with humanoid robot at the booth of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research during the opening of the Hannover Messe

Tech & Science

German industry grapples with AI at trade fair

Artificial intelligence is set to bring sweeping change to modern life.

12 minutes ago
US restaurant owners worry that a planned 20 percent tariff on European goods would harm their profits, forcing them to hike prices US restaurant owners worry that a planned 20 percent tariff on European goods would harm their profits, forcing them to hike prices

Life

‘Frightening’: US restaurants, producers face tariff whiplash

This week, Trump unveiled a sweeping 10 percent tariff on most US trading partners, set to take effect on Saturday.

21 hours ago
George Clooney in 'Good Night, and Good Luck' George Clooney in 'Good Night, and Good Luck'

Entertainment

Review: George Clooney plays Edward R. Murrow in ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ on Broadway

Academy Award winner George Clooney plays iconic broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow in the show "Good Night, and Good Luck," which opened on Broadway...

23 hours ago
Trump's tariffs could push up the price of imported coffee Trump's tariffs could push up the price of imported coffee

Life

Where Trump’s tariffs could hurt Americans’ wallets

The tariffs -- which are paid in the first instance by US importers -- will likely push up the price of many household items...

21 hours ago