Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Are AI agents the next step in the AI revolution?

In the future, we will see AI transcend current limitations, morphing into what can be best described as ‘Fully human-capable AI Agents.
Avatar photo

Published

Despite fears of the dangers of artificial intelligence, investors are focusing on the potential rewards of the technology
Despite fears of the dangers of artificial intelligence, investors are focusing on the potential rewards of the technology. — © AFP Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
Despite fears of the dangers of artificial intelligence, investors are focusing on the potential rewards of the technology. — © AFP Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV

As we enter the age of AI, we are only at the forefront of what’s possible. This is according to Sam Altman (OpenAI CEO), who sees AI agents as the next step in the evolution of generative AI.

This observation comes after NVIDIA recently announced their plan to develop so-called AI-powered ‘health agents’. These are systems designed to help the healthcare worker shortage and improve patient experience.

Virtual healthcare assistants are types of smart helpers that use AI to make doctors’ and patients’ lives easier.

The aim here is to mitigate widespread staffing shortages and increase access to high-quality care. Whether AI is capable of delivering this will be borne out as the technology unfolds.

Such applications can schedule appointments, answer basic health questions, and remind patients to take their medicine.

Humanoid AI robot 'Ameca' on display in Geneva last year. But how badly will AI hit the jobs market?
Humanoid AI robot ‘Ameca’ on display in Geneva last year. But how badly will AI hit the jobs market? – Copyright AFP Fabrice COFFRINI

Alex Zekoff, Co-Founder and CEO of Thoughtful, a digital process automation company sees AI Agents as the next step in the technological revolution.

Zekoff  tells Digital Journal: “In the future, we will see AI transcend current limitations, morphing into what can be best described as ‘Fully human-capable AI Agents.'”

This means, Zekoff predicts: “Imagine a world where AI knows you better than you might know yourself, capable of handling complex tasks without your input.”

So how might artificial intelligence change? Zekoff opines: “The potential for AI to evolve into something that could manage our schedules, make decisions, and even anticipate our needs without being explicitly told is a game-changer. Altman’s belief that no new hardware might be necessary for this leap further stirs the pot, suggesting our existing devices could become even more powerful with AI.“

Combined with artificial intelligence, the Israeli-developed robots are designed to carefully grasp and pack a variety of items
Combined with artificial intelligence, the Israeli-developed robots are designed to carefully grasp and pack a variety of items – Copyright AFP JACK GUEZ

Zekoff  thinks we might just be at the point where it is time to question everything we know about AI.

Here he states: “For those passionate about technology, this represents an uncharted territory of opportunities and ethical considerations. How will this shift affect our daily lives, work, and privacy? The conversation around AI’s future is more relevant than ever.”

In this article:Artificial Intelligence, Computers, Healthcare, Machine Learning, Prediction
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Apple said it won't air the iPad 'Crush' ad on television as planned Apple said it won't air the iPad 'Crush' ad on television as planned

Business

Apple apologizes for iPad ‘Crush’ ad after backlash

Social media users immediately criticized the ad, which was posted on X by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

23 hours ago
A new study shows that climate change will cause massive economic damage within the next 25 years A new study shows that climate change will cause massive economic damage within the next 25 years

Tech & Science

US NIH outlines strategies to address the health impacts of climate change

We have to figure out: what are the health consequences of the direct effects of climate change? But there are also all these indirect...

23 hours ago
Sasha Pieterse and Parker Young in the thriller 'The Image of You' Sasha Pieterse and Parker Young in the thriller 'The Image of You'

Entertainment

Review: Sasha Pieterse and Parker Young star in ‘The Image of You’ thriller

Actors Sasha Pieterse ("Pretty Little Liars") and Parker Young ("Imposters") star in the new thriller "The Image of You."

21 hours ago
Stormy Daniels leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after testifying at former US President Donald Trump's trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments Stormy Daniels leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after testifying at former US President Donald Trump's trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments

World

Stormy Daniels denies cashing in on claimed tryst with Trump

Stormy Daniels leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after testifying at former US President Donald Trump's trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments - Copyright...

24 hours ago