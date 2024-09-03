Aravindh Manickavasagam on the critical role of technical program managers in driving innovation and scalability

Photo by Tara Winstead on Pexels

In today’s tech space, the role of a Technical Program Manager (TPM) is more critical than ever, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Senior TPM Aravindh Manickavasagam, a recognized AI/ML thought leader, brings extensive experience from his tenures at Instacart and Meta, offering valuable insights into managing high-stakes AI/ML programs.

Aravindh Manickavasagam has established himself as a pivotal figure in both enterprise and AI domains. His leadership has helped guide organizations through the complex landscapes of AI and machine learning. Manickavasagam’s strategic vision and expertise have proven essential in overcoming technological challenges and harnessing AI’s potential to deliver impactful solutions. His contributions exemplify the critical role of Technical Program Managers (TPMs) in fostering innovation and scaling advanced technologies.

As more businesses incorporate AI into their foundational strategies, the expertise of professionals like Manickavasagam becomes increasingly vital. His work underscores the growing significance and evolving demands of the TPM role in driving forward technological advancements and ensuring successful AI integration across various sectors.

Q: Could you please share an overview of your professional history?

Manickavasagam: “Hi there. I’m Aravindh, a senior technical program manager at Instacart, where I manage AI/ML programs. Before Instacart, I worked as a senior product – technical program manager at Meta. During this time, I oversaw AI/ML programs for integrity, trust, and safety across Facebook and Instagram.

My experiences have deepened my passion for sharing insights about the role of a Technical Program Manager (TPM) and its significance in the tech industry. I believe that understanding the value of TPMs is invaluable not only for aspiring professionals — who can develop critical skills and advance in their careers — but also for businesses, as recognizing the importance of this role enhances their program strategy, execution, and outcomes, fostering innovation and efficiency.”

Q: Can you explain how you broke into TPM? What has your journey been like?

Manickavasagam: “My career journey actually began with software development. I believe having hands-on engineering experience is crucial for effectively managing technical programs, even though it’s not always a requirement. As I advanced in my tech consulting career, I took on various roles. For instance, I took on the role of an enterprise solution architect, a people manager and a technology program manager. For the latter, I was in charge of overseeing multi-year digital transformation projects with global teams for EY’s fortune 100 clients.

These experiences were invaluable in understanding the complexities of large-scale tech initiatives. A unique opportunity came my way when I was asked to lead EY’s innovation incubator. Our focus was on developing cross-industry AI products to address critical business challenges for our clients. This was before AI became as mainstream as it is today, so it was both exciting and challenging. We were working with cutting-edge technology, focusing on innovative solutions for business challenges and creating unique user experiences with AI. We also conducted market testing to assess the viability of these solutions, which gave me a nuanced understanding of what works and what doesn’t in real-world applications.

From there, I joined Meta as a product TPM, which introduced me to an entirely new scale of challenges — particularly in the realm of trust and safety for a user base of over a billion people worldwide. It was a mission critical role where my programs helped improve experiences of over a billion users worldwide and was eye-opening to work on problems of that magnitude.

Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to lead some incredible teams and work on critical projects that have had significant real world impact. These experiences have shaped my methodology as a TPM, especially now at Instacart where I’m managing machine learning, computer vision, and AI programs.

Each step of this journey has built upon the last, giving me a well-rounded perspective that combines technical knowledge, product development experience, and an understanding of how to lead teams through ambiguity, particularly when dealing with niche technologies or complex business challenges.”

Q: Why is there a sudden need for TPMs with AI/ML expertise across industries?

Manickavasagam: “AI has been around forever but the recent advances in Gen AI have and will continue to open new doors across sectors, industries in the United States, and around the world. Proof of concepts may be easy to pull off; a full-blown product is hard and scaling that product is even more challenging. A seasoned TPM with expertise handling ML programs can handle complexities that come up with scale. TPMs provide the necessary leadership to manage these intricate projects, bridging the gap between engineering and other cross functional teams.”

Q: Could you share more insights on strategies for businesses to adapt to the AI pivot?

Manickavasagam: “Businesses need to adopt a holistic technique to successfully pivot to AI. This includes investing in robust AI infrastructure, fostering a culture of innovation, and prioritizing data governance, privacy and ethics. It’s also imperative to stay updated with the latest AI trends and continuously evaluate and iterate on AI strategies to stay competitive.”

Q: Can you discuss the common challenges faced when scaling AI products? How can TPMs help companies that wish to scale?

Manickavasagam: “ Building a successful zero to one product is challenging, but scaling it comes with its own complexities. Many AI products struggle to scale due to issues like data growth, infrastructure bottlenecks, regulatory compliance and maintaining consistent model performance across different scenarios. Investing in technical program management can help address many of the problems companies face when trying to scale.Technical Program Managers (TPMs) play a crucial role in navigating these challenges by orchestrating complex programs and ensuring alignment across teams. TPMs help streamline processes, manage dependencies, and ensure robust infrastructure planning. My role is unique because it requires a deep technical background to understand the intricacies of the programs I manage. I need to be both a strategist and an executor, managing multiple teams, navigating technical dependencies. On top of that, I hold the responsibility of translating technical complexities into actionable plans and understandable formats for non-technical stakeholders. At the end of the day, the TPM role also involves ensuring clear communication at all levels, mitigating risks, and overseeing entire launches end to end.”

Q: How do you keep yourself up to date with new and emerging AI technologies?

Manickavasagam: “Staying current with AI technologies — or technology in general—requires a mix of dedicated personal time and professional engagement. I prioritize regularly reading industry publications, listening to tech podcasts, conducting independent research, judging or mentoring at hackathons, and peer-reviewing research publications.

One of the most valuable ways I stay updated is by attending and speaking at conferences. It’s an underrated method, in my opinion. These events provide a unique opportunity to meet passionate professionals from diverse backgrounds, all applying AI and ML to solve real-world problems. The conversations and insights gained from these interactions are invaluable.

I also find that preparing to speak at conferences pushes me to deepen my understanding of current trends and emerging technologies. It’s a great way to both learn and contribute to the AI community.

Additionally, I actively experiment with new technologies via hands-on personal projects whenever possible. There’s no substitute for practical experience when it comes to truly understanding new technologies and their potential applications.”

Q: What advice do you have for people wanting to follow this career path?

Manickavasagam: “For those aspiring to become technical program managers (TPMs), I’d recommend focusing on developing skills along four key axes. First, build a solid foundation in technical knowledge and system design. Understand the technologies you’re working with and also focus on developing your product sense. Second, hone your people skills. As a TPM, you’ll need to influence others and build strong partnerships across teams. Develop your communication, negotiation, and leadership skills to align diverse groups toward common goals.

Third, focus on learning execution. TPMs must be extremely organized and meticulous. Sharpen your project management skills, learn to prioritize effectively, and practice breaking down complex problems into manageable tasks.

Lastly, my advice is to actively seek experiences that develop these areas. This could mean taking on cross-functional projects, volunteering for leadership roles, or pursuing relevant technical certifications. Remember, becoming a successful TPM involves combining technical knowledge, business acumen, and strong interpersonal skills. Be patient as you grow, and always remain open to learning from both successes and setbacks.”

Q: Your insights into the TPM role, especially in AI and ML projects, have been quite enlightening. Do you have a message for people reading?

Manickavasagam: “Thanks. I’ve enjoyed our chat. I hope it offers people a clearer picture of what we do as TPMs and why it matters, especially in the constantly evolving tech landscape. For anyone thinking about this career path, just remember — stay curious, be ready to adapt, and keep your passion for tech alive. AI and ML capabilities are evolving so fast, and that’s what makes working in this area so exciting.”

Aravindh Manickavasagam’s insights reveal a powerful truth: in the complex and rapidly evolving world of AI and ML, TPMs are the linchpins of success. His career journey highlights how TPMs integrate technical proficiency with strategic foresight to drive innovation and scalability.

As AI redefines expectations and standards across various industries, the role of an experienced TPM becomes increasingly critical in managing and scaling emerging technologies.