Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Apple to start letting people fix their own iPhones

Apple said it will begin allowing people to fix gadgets they buy from the Silicon Valley giant.

Published

Apple is going to let users fix their own iPhones -- starting with the most recent models - © AFP Daniel ROLAND
Apple is going to let users fix their own iPhones -- starting with the most recent models - © AFP Daniel ROLAND

Apple on Wednesday said it will begin allowing people to fix gadgets they buy from the Silicon Valley giant in a concession seen as a victory for “right-to-repair” advocates.

The iPhone and Mac computer maker has long restricted repairs to technicians at “Genius bars” in its shops or at authorized service centers, where device owners often meet with lengthy waits and costly tabs.

“We never thought we’d see the day,” read a tweet from @iFixit, which says it offers repair guides for a range of devices.

“There are some catches, but were thrilled to see Apple admit what we’ve always known: Everyone’s enough of a Genius to fix an iPhone.”

Apple’s new Self Service Repair program will start in the US, offering to sell tools and parts to people who want to work on damaged iPhone 12 or 13 model handsets.

It will initially focus on parts more prone to damage, such as screens, batteries and cameras.

The program will be rolled out in other countries during the course of next year, and be expanded to include some Mac computers, said the Silicon Valley-based company.

“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed,” chief operating officer Jeff Williams said in a release.

“In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs.”

The move comes as Apple faces criticism and lawsuits over its tight control of its “ecosystem” from iPhone hardware to the apps allowed on handsets.

Laws enshrining a right by people to be able to repair things they buy have gained momentum across the US and on a federal level.

In this article:apple, Iphones
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

The advanced and persistent threat looming over technology resells

Threat actors continue to misuse legitimate services to help their campaigns evade detection.

14 hours ago
Israeli court sentences Spanish aid worker to 13 months Israeli court sentences Spanish aid worker to 13 months

World

Israeli court sentences Spanish aid worker to 13 months

Spanish aid worker Juana Rashmawi appears in the dock flanked by Israeli police officers as she is sentenced to 13 months in prison on...

23 hours ago
Canada sends military to flood-ravaged Pacific coast Canada sends military to flood-ravaged Pacific coast

World

Canada sends military to flood-ravaged Pacific coast

Canada is sending the military to help evacuate and support communities hit by "extreme flooding" after record rainfall on the Pacific coast.

15 hours ago

Life

Catastrophic flooding now threatens the city of Abbotsford in British Columbia

First responders continue to work around the clock as devastating floods have forced thousands from their homes in British Columbia.

13 hours ago