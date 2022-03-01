Connect with us

Apple says ‘paused’ all product sales in Russia

Tech giant Apple announced Tuesday a halt in all product sales in Russia, the latest fallout over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Published

Apple halts products sales in Russia over Ukraine invasion. — © AFP

Western governments and big companies have cut Russia off or dealt it punishing sanctions over the internationally condemned attack on its neighbor.

“We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country,” said an Apple statement.

The iPhone maker also announced Apple Pay and other services have been limited, while Russian state-owned media RT and Sputnik news are no longer available for download outside Russia.

“We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” the statement said.

“We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis,” it added.

The announcement came just as the European Union banned Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik from broadcasting in the bloc while banning “certain” Russian banks from the SWIFT bank messaging system.

