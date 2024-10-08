Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

‘Appeals Centre’ to referee EU social media disputes

AFP

Published

An out-of-court dispute settlement body, dubbed Appeals Centre Europe, will hear cases related to Facebook, TikTok and YouTube at first
An out-of-court dispute settlement body, dubbed Appeals Centre Europe, will hear cases related to Facebook, TikTok and YouTube at first - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Brandon Bell
An out-of-court dispute settlement body, dubbed Appeals Centre Europe, will hear cases related to Facebook, TikTok and YouTube at first - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Brandon Bell

An independent appeals panel was unveiled Tuesday to decide disputes between social media firms and their users in the European Union over content posted on their platforms.

The out-of-court dispute settlement body, dubbed Appeals Centre Europe and backed by Meta’s own oversight board, will be established in Dublin under the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

The act polices illegal content like hate speech and disinformation on the biggest online platforms, and allows for outside entities to establish mechanisms to resolve disputes. 

“The body will initially decide cases relating to Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, aiming to include more social media platforms over time,” the board said in a statement.

Meta’s oversight board — often described as a top court for the company’s content moderation decisions — is providing a one-time grant for the centre.

Thomas Hughes, former oversight board chief, will be CEO of the new body and said it should begin accepting cases by the end of the year.

He told AFP it was a “game-changing moment” and confirmed users would be able to appeal to the appeals centre for a wide range of disputes under the DSA.

This could be a decision to take down — or leave up — content a user believes is hate speech, incitement to violence or other categories deemed unacceptable.

The DSA aims to force the largest online companies to tackle illegal content or face fines of up to six percent of their global turnover. 

The bloc has already used the DSA to probe Facebook and Instagram for failing to tackle election-related disinformation, and has accused X of breaching the rules with its blue-tick “verified” accounts.

Establishing a dispute resolution mechanism is part of the process to make the law fully operational.

– Empowering Europeans –

Meta established the oversight board in 2020 with a non-retractable trust fund of $130 million.

The panel has the power to overrule the company on content moderation decisions with CEO Mark Zuckerberg promising to abide by their rulings.

Hughes explained that the oversight board’s trust had paid for the new appeals centre, but once established it would take payments from users and the companies.

Users, he said, would pay a nominal fee of five euros ($5.50), which would be refunded if they won the appeal. Companies would pay around 100 euros for each case.

“It puts into the hands of individual users the ability to be able to challenge the decisions that are taken about their own content and what other content they see online as well,” he told AFP.

Last month, Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s digital enforcer, explained to reporters that, at its heart, the DSA was about empowering Europeans to hold big tech to account.

“The DSA is not content moderation,” she said on a visit to the United States.

“It is a system to enable you to actually know what is taken down so that you can complain about it.”

In this article:Eu, Lifestyle, Meta, Technology
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the Nobel for medicine for their discovery of microRNA Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the Nobel for medicine for their discovery of microRNA

Tech & Science

What is microRNA? Nobel-winning discovery explained

The Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded on Monday to two US scientists for discovering microRNA.

16 hours ago
A resident boards up his windows in Palm Harbor, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected mid-week landfall A resident boards up his windows in Palm Harbor, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected mid-week landfall

World

Intensifying to Category 5, Hurricane Milton targets Florida

A resident boards up his windows in Palm Harbor, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected mid-week landfall - Copyright AFP Bryan R. SMITHGerard Martinez,...

14 hours ago
The company of 'Holiday' benefit reading The company of 'Holiday' benefit reading

Entertainment

The Acting Company hosts play reading with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan

On Sunday, October 6th, an all-star play reading took place at The Gerald W. Lynch Theater in New York, which benefits The Acting Company.

9 hours ago
China has unveiled a string of measures aimed at boosting the world's number two economy, particularly the property sector China has unveiled a string of measures aimed at boosting the world's number two economy, particularly the property sector

Business

China to flesh out economic stimulus plans after bumper rally

China has unveiled a string of measures aimed at boosting the world's number two economy, particularly the property sector - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMALMatthew...

22 hours ago