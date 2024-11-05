Apolon7 charges ahead in EV infrastructure and solar power

Photo courtesy of Apolon7

The advent of electric vehicles felt like a miracle. For decades, society has grappled with the idea that burning fossil fuels and copious gasoline use have negatively affected the environment and the world. As such, we’ve searched for cleaner, healthier answers, whether in solar power, wind turbines, or electric cars.

But sadly, while many of these options have assisted in the front, none have exactly been the end-all-be-all answer people have been searching for. The predominant hang-up that has prevented so many people from embracing electric vehicles, for example, stems from ‘range anxiety’ (a common phrase used to describe the fear that the sparsity of proper charging stations for these kinds of vehicles could ultimately lead to you getting stranded while you’re driving one).

However, Apolon7 may have the answer to this problem. The company is tackling this challenge with a revolutionary solution: ultra-fast EV charging stations powered by clean, sustainable solar energy. By embracing multiple facets of energy change over the past several decades, Apolon7 may take the first step, which could lead to long-lasting change.

The History of Apolon7

Apolon7 began its journey with a vision to revolutionize clean energy, starting with a 415-acre solar farm in Kern County. This initial large-scale project laid the foundation for the company’s growth and focus on sustainable energy. As the popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) surged, Apolon7’s team realized that for these EVs to truly take off with the general public, there was an unmet need for faster chargers, better infrastructure, and a more efficient user experience.

Rather than waiting for someone else to make these changes or advancements, Apolon7 entered the EV field. It made significant strides in enhancing the EV charging landscape, working toward a brighter future with cleaner energy.

Clean energy solutions bridging the gap

These breakthroughs in solar-powered energy have put Apolon7 at the forefront of the EV field. By integrating solar energy-powered tools into newer, more efficient ultra-fast EV charging stations, the company has fundamentally changed the game regarding electric vehicles. Their solutions bridge the gap between solar power production and the growing demand for reliable EV charging, making clean energy all the more easily accessible.

By embracing solar power and electricity, Apolon7 has forged a charging system in which each component compensates for the shortcomings of the other. It’s a simple solution that builds upon innovations in solar power and makes vehicles less reliant upon gasoline.

Apolon7 forges a future

The company recently launched its flagship project at Palace Lounge, 1276 West Seventh St, Upland, CA 91786. This marks the beginning of an ambitious expansion across Southern California, with over sixty additional projects slated for key urban areas such as Los Angeles, Glendale, Lancaster, and Rancho Cucamonga, targeting high-traffic locations such as gas stations, restaurants, hotels, and shopping centers.

Looking ahead, Apolon7 is developing a groundbreaking 1.2-acre hub designed to set new standards in energy infrastructure. The hub will be powered by over one megawatt of solar energy, even as the company furthers its solar energy research. In this way, the hub will be both a research center and a functioning monument, proving the validity of its ambitions.

For more information about Apolon7’s innovative solutions and growth potential or to discuss partnership opportunities, visit www.apolon7.com.