Anything can happen so backup your data now

An important milestone in the world of digital data is World Backup Day, reminding people to back-up their data so it is recoverable in the event of hardware failure, an issue with a cloud, or following a cyberattack. You can read Digital Journal’s review of the 2021 event here.

It is estimated that 60 million computers will fail this year. This estimation signals why the time is now to embrace the meaning behind World Backup Day. The message applies to consumers and to business, where firms need to take control of data backup plans.

According to Steve Petryschuk, product strategy director at Auvik, backing up one’s data is a necessity. He explains to Digital Journal that 21 percent of people have never made a backup.

What might be the reasons for this? Petryschuk wonders if this is because some do not know how or do not understand the importance of doing so, rather than simply being deliberately neglectful.

Petryschuk explains: “This year on March 31st I want everyone to join me in solemnly swearing to backup our important documents and precious memories.”

To help readers, Petryschuk has provided the following tip relating to data backups:

Tip #1 – Automate your backups

Petryschuk explains: “Don’t spend your precious time manually backing up your workstations and network devices.”

Tip #2 – Check often

Petryschuk recommends: “Check regularly to make sure your automated backups are running regularly.”

Tip #3 – Make an off-site copy of your backup

Her Petryschuk advises: “That could be to the cloud, or to another physical location. You just don’t want all your data in one location.”

Tip #4 – Test your backups!

Petryschuk advises that practice sessions take place to demonstrate that data can reliably be retrieved, noting: “You don’t want to find out your backups are corrupted when you’re in need of them. Test restoring them often to ensure you have a solid recovery plan.”

Tip #5 – Make sure you’re backing up as much as you can

Be comprehensive, say Petryschuk, as he states: “We often think about workstations and servers to backup but don’t forget about other data types, like data hosted in your cloud services.”

Petryschuk's final comment to readers of Digital Journal is: "Now let's get to it! Happy World Back-Up Day everyone."