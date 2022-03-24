Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Anything can happen so backup your data now

With regular backup, you can ensure data security and business continuity in the event of data loss.

Published

French cloud computing pioneer OVHcloud data centre in Beauharnois on the outskirts of Montreal. - © AFP/File SPENCER PLATT
French cloud computing pioneer OVHcloud data centre in Beauharnois on the outskirts of Montreal. - © AFP/File SPENCER PLATT

An important milestone in the world of digital data is World Backup Day, reminding people to back-up their data so it is recoverable in the event of hardware failure, an issue with a cloud, or following a cyberattack. You can read Digital Journal’s review of the 2021 event here.

It is estimated that 60 million computers will fail this year. This estimation signals why the time is now to embrace the meaning behind World Backup Day. The message applies to consumers and to business, where firms need to take control of data backup plans.

According to Steve Petryschuk, product strategy director at Auvik, backing up one’s data is a necessity. He explains to Digital Journal that 21 percent of people have never made a backup.

What might be the reasons for this? Petryschuk wonders if this is because some do not know how or do not understand the importance of doing so, rather than simply being deliberately neglectful.

Petryschuk explains: “This year on March 31st I want everyone to join me in solemnly swearing to backup our important documents and precious memories.”

To help readers, Petryschuk has provided the following tip relating to data backups:

Tip #1 – Automate your backups

Petryschuk explains: “Don’t spend your precious time manually backing up your workstations and network devices.”

Tip #2 – Check often

Petryschuk  recommends: “Check regularly to make sure your automated backups are running regularly.”

Tip #3 – Make an off-site copy of your backup

Her Petryschuk advises: “That could be to the cloud, or to another physical location. You just don’t want all your data in one location.”

Tip #4 – Test your backups!

Petryschuk advises that practice sessions take place to demonstrate that data can reliably be retrieved, noting: “You don’t want to find out your backups are corrupted when you’re in need of them. Test restoring them often to ensure you have a solid recovery plan.”

Tip #5 – Make sure you’re backing up as much as you can

Be comprehensive, say Petryschuk, as he states: “We often think about workstations and servers to backup but don’t forget about other data types, like data hosted in your cloud services.”    

Petryschuk’s final comment to readers of Digital Journal is: 2Now let’s get to it! Happy World Back-Up Day everyone.”

In this article:Backup, Computers, Data, digital data, Technology
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

World

Uncertainty, relief as millionaire flies Ukrainians to Switzerland

The plane has been chartered by Swiss millionaire Guido Fluri.

8 hours ago
Russian-made T-90 tanks are displayed during India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi Russian-made T-90 tanks are displayed during India's Republic Day parade in New Delhi

World

India’s Russian arms explain ‘shaky’ Ukraine stance

India has abstained on UN resolutions censuring Russia and continues to buy Russian oil and other goods.

14 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Mexico criticizes the U.S. for its quick aid to Ukraine — blaming bureaucracy

Mexican President López Obrador is critical of the U.S. for its quick action in approving aid to Ukraine.

17 hours ago
A Ukraine solidarity banner is hung from the stands at English club Everton's Goodison Park ground for its Premier League fixture against Manchester City on February 26 A Ukraine solidarity banner is hung from the stands at English club Everton's Goodison Park ground for its Premier League fixture against Manchester City on February 26

Sports

Arabs denounce ‘double standard’ of Russia sports bans

Russia’s war on Ukraine has drawn unprecedented sanctions that have seen it banned from most international sports

19 hours ago