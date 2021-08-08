Another town in British Columbia has been devastated by a very aggressive wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to the White Rock Lake (K61884) wildfire located approximately 34 kilometres northwest of Vernon. Source - BC Wildfire Service

On Thursday night, the White Rock Lake wildfire, burning aggressively between Vernon and Kamloops, British Columbia, jumped a highway and sped towards the recreational community of Monte Lake.

Monte Lake is on Highway 97 between Kamloops and Vernon, 47 kilometers (29 miles) east of Kamloops, and has a seasonal population of about 3,000. Residents had been ordered to evacuate and no fatalities were reported.

Conditions were ripe for the wildfire to spread fast, with quickly dropping temperatures and westerly winds gusting up to 30 kph (18.6 mph). Needless to say, the wildfire tore through the small community, probably devastating everything in its path.

“I understand from the BC wildfire that this fire moved 18 kilometers (11 miles) in a matter of eight hours,” Ken Gillis, chairman of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, told the Canadian Press on Friday, reports The Guardian.

“I’ve talked to a number of firefighters who said this year’s fires are behaving in a manner that they have never seen before. They’re just exceedingly aggressive and it’s almost impossible to get ahead of them.”

The blaze at Monte Lake comes a month after a wildfire destroyed most of the village of Lytton, killing two people. The extent of the damage in Monte Lake is not yet known, as no assessment has been done due to dangerous conditions, reports Kamloops This Week.

Some areas of the Okanagan were hit with significant rain overnight, and this has given firefighters a bit of a reprieve. In a Sunday morning update, the BC Wildfire Service says the fire’s growth stopped in the Siwash Creek area, above Westside Road, Friday evening, and it remains stalled there.

And the latest weather forecast will usher in more winds, heat, and dry conditions next week. “Temperatures today will dip into the mid-teens with light northwest winds,” the BCWS said. “Into next week, a flat upper ridge will begin to build on Monday bringing warm and dry conditions back to the region.”

Close to 290 wildfires are currently burning across B.C. out of a total of 1,425 fires sparked since April 1, scorching nearly 6,100 square kilometers. Thirty active blazes are considered either highly visible or pose a potential threat to public safety.