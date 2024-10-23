Ankur Mahida: Shaping site reliability engineering in the fintech sector

Photo Courtesy of Ankur Mahida

Fintech is ruled by countless specialists who know a thing or two about improving the industry, but only a select few can put their names on the map as disruptors.

Ankur Mahida, a leader in the fintech industry, is celebrated for his contributions to site reliability engineering and cloud infrastructure optimization. His work has earned him the prestigious 2024 Global Recognition Award, symbolizing his leadership and transformative impact on how companies like Barclays manage their digital ecosystems. In a sector where even brief downtime can result in substantial financial losses, Mahida’s innovations have helped redefine what it means to operate efficiently.

Mahida’s approach exceeds traditional system maintenance, focusing on long-term resilience and scalability. He has helped effectively revamp Barclays’ infrastructure while influencing the broader fintech industry’s adoption of secure, cloud-based solutions.

Elevating infrastructure to new heights

Mahida has led efforts at Barclays to modernize the company’s cloud infrastructure. His development of an advanced monitoring and alerting tool reduced system downtime by 25% and improved availability by 15%. This innovation enhanced system performance and delivered significant cost savings and operational improvements for Barclays.

“Cloud infrastructure is the backbone of fintech,” Mahida says. “Reliability is not just about uptime — it’s about rendering seamless experiences for businesses and consumers.”

His approach has also led to a 30% boost in system performance and a 20% reduction in operational costs. These achievements highlight the effectiveness of integrating technology into robust, reliable systems to keep financial services running smoothly.

Rising to every challenge

Maintaining system reliability becomes even more challenging as the fintech sector adopts more sophisticated digital technologies. Mahida’s proactive strategies anticipate potential issues before they arise, ensuring systems remain resilient. His work has earned him industry-wide recognition. In addition to the Global Recognition Award, he won the 2024 “Leader of the Year” Golden Award and was named a finalist in the European Search Awards’ Rising Star category.

“You cannot afford to be reactive in fintech,” Mahida shares. “Our job is to ensure that systems are prepared for the unknown and can handle any situation with minimal disruption.”

“Ankur Mahida’s groundbreaking innovations in site reliability engineering and cloud infrastructure optimization have set a new standard in the fintech industry,” stated one of the Judge Panelists at the Global Recognition Awards. “His leadership in transforming Barclays’ digital infrastructure, significantly improving system performance and operational efficiency, is why he earned a 2024 Global Recognition Award.”

Ankur Mahida’s global recognition

Leading with clarity

Mahida is also known for his leadership in guiding teams toward long-term solutions. Under his direction, Barclays has implemented continuous improvements that benefit both the company and its customers. “Technology evolves, but the need for reliability and security remains constant,” says Mahida. “My focus is on driving innovation while maintaining those core principles.”

As fintech continues to grow and shape the future of finance, Mahida’s work ensures that critical systems are more reliable, scalable, and secure. This helps companies manage the challenges of modern technology.

Ankur Mahida’s contributions to cloud infrastructure and site reliability engineering have positively impacted Barclays and the fintech industry. His out-of-the-box solutions and a strategic vision for system reliability build a reliable foundation for a future it can truly bank on.