Andor Health on the growing need for efficient care routing in healthcare

In recent years, healthcare systems across the globe have grappled with a multifaceted crisis of resource management, staffing shortages, and overwhelming patient demand. Emergency departments (EDs) are particularly impacted, often flooded with cases that range from life-threatening emergencies to non-urgent concerns, leading to overcrowded facilities and extended wait times.

This inefficiency not only stretches already limited resources but also puts significant strain on healthcare providers and diminishes patient outcomes. At the same time, patients struggle to navigate complex healthcare systems, are unsure of when and where to seek care, and often opt for an ED visit due to a lack of clear guidance.

As the healthcare landscape shifts towards more patient-centric models, the need for streamlined care pathways has become more evident. Hospitals and healthcare systems require tools that can triage patients effectively, ensuring they are directed to the appropriate level of care—whether that be an emergency department, a primary care provider, or a virtual visit—while simultaneously managing the strain on staff and resources.

This is further compounded by the increase in virtual healthcare and telemedicine options, which, although promising, can add to the complexity of routing patients if not properly integrated into existing systems.

How Andor Health is solving the crisis

Andor Health’s ThinkAndor platform addresses this critical challenge by introducing AI-powered virtual triage and digital front door capabilities to healthcare systems, optimizing patient access and extending specialty lines of care without adding additional burden on already-strained resources. ThinkAndor empowers healthcare institutions to balance patient volume across service lines, enhancing operational efficiency while improving patient outcomes. By intelligently routing patients based on their symptoms and needs, the platform reduces unnecessary emergency department visits and ensures that patients are guided to the appropriate level of care, including virtual consultations with primary care providers or specialists.

At the heart of ThinkAndor is its AI-powered virtual assistant, which interacts with patients through a digital front door to guide them to the right care pathway. In pediatric settings, this system has proven particularly effective. For example, ThinkAndor integrates seamlessly with electronic medical records (EMRs) to create streamlined, accessible virtual care solutions.

One implementation, in partnership with one of Canada’s leading children’s hospital, enabled patients and families to access a symptom checker 24/7. Based on validated Schmitt-Thompson triage protocols, this system successfully directed over 55% of patients to primary care or virtual visits, dramatically reducing ED traffic. Only 44% of encounters required an in-person visit to the ED, relieving strain on in partnership with SickKidspediatric emergency departments during critical periods such as the peak of COVID-19.

ThinkAndor’s success extends beyond pediatric care. Across multiple institutions, including top pediatric hospitals and large health systems like Orlando Health, the platform has proven its ability to scale virtual care and reduce ED congestion. For instance, health systems utilizing ThinkAndor have experienced a 64% reduction in unnecessary emergency department visits by diverting patients to virtual urgent care or primary care services. Additionally, the platform has led to a 36% decrease in left without being seen (LWBS) rates, and a 2x increase in ED capacity due to more efficient patient management and care routing.

Extending virtual care and boosting efficiency

ThinkAndor doesn’t just stop at patient routing. Its virtual capabilities extend care far beyond the ED. The platform’s Virtual Rounding feature allows clinicians to monitor and triage patients remotely, both during hospital stays and post-discharge, thus optimizing staff efficiency and improving patient satisfaction. One pediatric institution noted a 23% increase in patient satisfaction scores after implementing ThinkAndor Virtual Rounding. Moreover, the platform’s integration into existing systems like Epic MyChart has streamlined workflows, cutting door-to-disposition times by 18 minutes per patient and reducing staff burnout.

The benefits are not limited to patient satisfaction and operational efficiency. By deploying a unified digital front door, healthcare systems have also seen improvements in clinical outcomes. A 24% median reduction in readmissions and return ED visits was noted among patients who received post-discharge follow-up and virtual patient monitoring. Additionally, 5% of the total virtual volume was identified as near misses, contributing to overall improvements in patient safety and reductions in in-hospital mortality rates.

More case studies of success

Partnerships with leading healthcare institutions like Cincinnati Children’s further highlight the impact of ThinkAndor. Cincinnati Children’s leveraged ThinkAndor Virtual Visits to remove geographic barriers to pediatric care, allowing families to consult specialists from anywhere in the world. The result was a 95% connectivity success rate and a 14% reduction in no-show rates, reflecting both the reliability of the platform and the preference of patients and families for virtual care options.

At Orlando Health, ThinkAndor unified disparate virtual health solutions under a single digital front door, providing a cohesive patient experience. As a result, Orlando Health saw significant operational improvements, including a 98% clinician satisfaction rate and a 12-minute time savings per visit on average. The platform also played a crucial role in addressing staffing shortages, enabling virtual nursing and virtual sitting capabilities that allowed the health system to increase capacity without overburdening its workforce.

Conclusion

Andor Health’s ThinkAndor platform exemplifies the power of AI-driven solutions in healthcare. By effectively routing care, extending virtual capabilities, and optimizing hospital resources, ThinkAndor has become an indispensable tool for health systems navigating the growing need for efficient care routing in healthcare as well as the growing complexity in the industry at large. Its ability to reduce emergency department congestion, improve patient satisfaction, and enhance clinical outcomes demonstrates the essential role digital front doors and virtual care solutions will play in the future of healthcare.

