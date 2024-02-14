An industry-leading software professional predicts where AI will take us next

Photo courtesy of Ketan Rathor

Ketan Rathor is one of the few professionals who can provide a reliable vision for the development of artificial intelligence (AI). A leader in software engineering and computer science for the past 23 years, Rathor has been a key IT figure for multiple corporations in 15 countries worldwide, and a guru in innovation.

Rathor’s innovations with supply chain software and AI solutions – from business security to medical devices – have led him to author numerous computer science research papers that have now been cited nearly 1,000 times.

His work spans across project management, supply chain, cybersecurity, healthcare, software bug triaging, and innovative applications of AI in industry practices. With this wealth of experience, Rathor sees a future of rapidly evolving AI. But in which sectors does he predict that artificial intelligence will have the greatest impact?

“I foresee healthcare as one of the biggest beneficiaries as it involves serving mankind,” Rathor said. “AI can assist in medical diagnosis, drug discovery, early disease detection, and prevention. One of my research papers has attracted a lot of attention, and was published on the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) platform after presenting at an international conference from 17-19 August 2022.”

With the use of artificial intelligence technology, diagnoses can be made when the flow of blood from vessels has stopped, which can result in chest pain and even heart attacks. “Diagnosis at the starting stage of [heart] disease can lead to a successful cure of the disease and Artificial Intelligence can be used to analyze the data,” Rathor writes.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists used AI, data sciences, and computing to track where virus hotspots were likely to emerge to attempt to stay one step ahead.

Meanwhile, groundbreaking AI tools that can help clinicians diagnose lung cancer quickly and accurately were rolled out in NHS hospitals in the UK in October of last year. They were backed by a £21 million funding boost from UK Government ministers who share Rathor’s view on the potential for AI in improving healthcare delivery.

Having worked for Fortune 100 corporations in various industries, including Unilever, PepsiCo, and British Petroleum, Rathor has witnessed AI both being embraced and resisted by organizations. He is an expert on leadership and change management, and an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, which is ranked among the top three management institutes in India.

Rathor also points out various upsides to the introduction of AI, such as increased efficiency, data analysis, and insights. Companies may also find a benefit in their competitors’ struggle to adapt to this new technology, including implementation costs, data privacy, security concerns, and a lack of preparedness within the workforce.

In the dynamic landscape of AI and software engineering, Rathor has earned his reputation as an industry pioneer through a series of groundbreaking publications and patents. He has a patent (Copyright Certificate of Registration) in Canada on the Machine Learning-based smart E-Auditor to prevent tax evasion.

As an industry veteran professional, Rathor was asked what advice he would give to his 20-year-old self just starting out in the complex world of computer science and software engineering.

“Build a strong foundation, and diversify technical skill sets while working on real-world projects,” he said. “While you embark on your career with soft skills and higher education, it is very imperative to take mentorship and upgrade yourself to the latest technical skillset.”

But behind Rathor’s current success lie challenges he has striven to overcome. He goes on to share his top ten lessons learned over the past 23 years as a software engineer.

#1 Technology adaptability is key. Being adaptable and willing to learn new tools, languages, and frameworks is crucial for a software architect over the long term.

#2 Communication is fundamental. Effective communication is often more critical than technical prowess.

#3 Prioritize simplicity. Strive for simplicity in design and architecture to minimize the potential for bugs and ease future maintenance.

#4 Understand the business domain. Aligning technology solutions with business goals is a key aspect of successful architecture.

#5 Technical collaboration and team dynamics. A successful software professional understands team dynamics and encourages a positive, collaborative culture.

#6 Cyber security is non-negotiable. With the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, security should be a top priority.

#7 Scalability matters. As systems grow, scalability becomes crucial. Systems must be designed with scalability in mind, anticipating future growth and ensuring the architecture can handle increased loads.

#8 Stay passionate and curious. Keep up with industry trends, experiment with new technologies, and stay curious about emerging paradigms.

#9 Empathy for end users. Understand the needs and challenges of end-users. Software is ultimately created to serve a purpose and make someone’s life easier. Empathy for end-users helps guide architectural decisions toward user-centric solutions.

#10 Documentation is vital. Document design decisions, system architecture, and important considerations to facilitate understanding and future maintenance.

Rathor’s expertise in the Ethics of AI from the London School of Economics has led him to state: “While rapid adoption of AI can offer significant benefits, it’s crucial for companies to carefully manage potential challenges, including ethical considerations, workforce impact, and the need for strategic planning. A balanced and thoughtful approach to AI adoption is key to maximizing the positive impact while mitigating potential downsides.”