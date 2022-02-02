An Electrifying View of the Heart of the Milky Way

At the center of our home galaxy, the Milky Way, noise and chaos reign supreme, at least it seems to – based on new radio telescope images captured by astronomers in South Africa.
On January 26, the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) released images of the heart of the Milky Way taken using its radio telescope, MeerKAT, according to Popular Science. MeerKAT captures radio waves using 64 antennae spread over almost five miles, and it’s the most sensitive telescope of its kind.
The cool thing about radio telescopes is their ability to see right through intervening clouds of cosmic dust which obscures the view using visible-light telescopes. Because radio waves pass right through dust, “the MeerKat was able to get close and personal,” reports the New York Times.
“The best telescopes expand our horizons in unexpected ways,” Fernando Camilo, chief scientist at the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory and one of many co-authors of the new paper, said in a news release.
The image was captured and analyzed by a team of astronomers led by Ian Heywood of Oxford University and the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory. They published their results last week in the Astrophysical Journal.
Construction of the electrifying images
The SARAO MeerKAT telescope consists of an array of 64 antennas spread over a diameter of 5 miles (8 kilometers), MeerKAT is the most sensitive radio telescope in the world at this time.
MeerKAT is a precursor to the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), an immense set of antennas planned for construction in South Africa and Australia in the coming decade. The SKA will eventually use thousands of dishes and up to a million low-frequency antennas and survey the entire sky much faster than any system currently in existence.
The scientists combined 20 separate radio observations covering an area of the sky about 30 times the area of the full moon into a 100-megapixel mosaic of unprecedented clarity and depth, revealing the center of the Milky Way galaxy, which is located about 25,000 light-years from Earth, according to Space.com.
The above image zooms into the Eye-of-Mordor-like black hole. It’s the same black hole seen in the top image, except rotated to the right. Some astrophysicists use the term “super bubble” to describe the swirling, spherical shape to the upper left of the black hole. It might be due to many stars blowing up in “rapid succession”—in galactic terms, meaning within a few million years— which inflates this large bubble, says Camilo.
“I’ve spent a lot of time looking at this image in the process of working on it, and I never get tired of it,” Heywood said. “When I show this image to people who might be new to radio astronomy, or otherwise unfamiliar with it, I always try to emphasize that radio imaging hasn’t always been this way, and what a leap forward MeerKAT really is in terms of its capabilities. It’s been a true privilege to work over the years with colleagues from SARAO who built this fantastic telescope.”