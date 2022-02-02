An Electrifying View of the Heart of the Milky Way

In the center of the image is the supernova remnant G359.1-0.5. To the left is a feature known as "the Mouse," which scientists believe may be a pulsar ejected by the supernova event. To the upper right is one of the longest and most famous radio filaments, known as "the Snake." Credit - Ian Heywood/SARAO)

At the center of our home galaxy, the Milky Way, noise and chaos reign supreme, at least it seems to – based on new radio telescope images captured by astronomers in South Africa.

On January 26, the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) released images of the heart of the Milky Way taken using its radio telescope, MeerKAT, according to Popular Science. MeerKAT captures radio waves using 64 antennae spread over almost five miles, and it’s the most sensitive telescope of its kind.

The cool thing about radio telescopes is their ability to see right through intervening clouds of cosmic dust which obscures the view using visible-light telescopes. Because radio waves pass right through dust, “the MeerKat was able to get close and personal,” reports the New York Times.

“The best telescopes expand our horizons in unexpected ways,” Fernando Camilo, chief scientist at the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory and one of many co-authors of the new paper, said in a news release.

The image was captured and analyzed by a team of astronomers led by Ian Heywood of Oxford University and the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory. They published their results last week in the Astrophysical Journal.

Electrical storms light up the center of the Milky Way galaxy. A new radio image reveals supernova remnants, threads of energy, and other features both new and known. Credit…I. Heywood, SARAO

Construction of the electrifying images

The SARAO MeerKAT telescope consists of an array of 64 antennas spread over a diameter of 5 miles (8 kilometers), MeerKAT is the most sensitive radio telescope in the world at this time.

MeerKAT is a precursor to the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), an immense set of antennas planned for construction in South Africa and Australia in the coming decade. The SKA will eventually use thousands of dishes and up to a million low-frequency antennas and survey the entire sky much faster than any system currently in existence.

The scientists combined 20 separate radio observations covering an area of the sky about 30 times the area of the full moon into a 100-megapixel mosaic of unprecedented clarity and depth, revealing the center of the Milky Way galaxy, which is located about 25,000 light-years from Earth, according to Space.com.

A close-up from the new image shows the Radio Arc, a mysterious complex of parallel radio filaments that are part of an energy bubble 1,000 light-years wide. Nearby is Sagittarius A*, a black hole with the mass of four million suns. Source – I. Heywood, SARAO

The above image zooms into the Eye-of-Mordor-like black hole. It’s the same black hole seen in the top image, except rotated to the right. Some astrophysicists use the term “super bubble” to describe the swirling, spherical shape to the upper left of the black hole. It might be due to many stars blowing up in “rapid succession”—in galactic terms, meaning within a few million years— which inflates this large bubble, says Camilo.

“I’ve spent a lot of time looking at this image in the process of working on it, and I never get tired of it,” Heywood said. “When I show this image to people who might be new to radio astronomy, or otherwise unfamiliar with it, I always try to emphasize that radio imaging hasn’t always been this way, and what a leap forward MeerKAT really is in terms of its capabilities. It’s been a true privilege to work over the years with colleagues from SARAO who built this fantastic telescope.”