Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Amazon to open Los Angeles clothing store, in first

Published

E-commerce giant Amazon plans to put its online retail muscle to work in its first clothing shop.
E-commerce giant Amazon plans to put its online retail muscle to work in its first clothing shop. - Copyright AFP/File Johannes EISELE
E-commerce giant Amazon plans to put its online retail muscle to work in its first clothing shop. - Copyright AFP/File Johannes EISELE

Amazon’s online commerce empire is taking another step into the real world with plans announced Thursday to open a shop in Los Angeles that would be its first bricks-and-mortar clothing store.

An Amazon Style store to launch later this year is to let customers use the retailer’s app to scan QR codes of garments, chose from sizes and colors, then have items sent to fitting rooms to try on, according to a blog post.

The move to expand its retail presence with a physical clothing store comes as authorities and competitors raise warnings over the Seattle-based firm accumulating too much control over the market.

This move would come on the heels of Amazon’s 2017 acquisition of the Whole Foods Market grocery chain for $13.7 billion, which significantly expanded the e-commerce giant’s presence in physical retail.

Fitting rooms in the Style shop are designed to be a “personalized space” where shoppers will find items they requested through the app along with options added based on their choices, according to Amazon.

“Our machine learning algorithms produce tailored, real-time recommendations for each customer as they shop,” Amazon said.

Customers will be able to share style preferences in the app, if they want, to better customize recommendations. The app also lets people see reviews about items from other shoppers.

Touchscreens in fitting rooms will let people continue to shop, with items delivered “in just minutes” for them to try on, according to Amazon.

“This fast delivery is made possible by Amazon Style’s on-site operations, with advanced technologies and processes used in Amazon fulfillment centers,” the company said.

In this article:Amazon, Fashion, Internet, IT, Retail, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Op-Ed: The antiquated alleged business practices of Trump vs New York AG

Should the Smithsonian investigate? A tale of ancient valuation practices

24 hours ago

Tech & Science

Athlete surveillance warnings cloud China’s Winter Olympics

A growing number of Western nations and cybersecurity groups have issued digital surveillance warnings for next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

5 hours ago
Acumatica CEO, Jon Roskill Acumatica CEO, Jon Roskill

Tech & Science

Digital transformation leaders flock to Acumatica Summit Jan. 23-28 in Las Vegas

Cloud ERP leader Acumatica to host annual summit on digital transformation success.

15 hours ago

Business

Bot revolution is reforming business procurement activities

Procurement specialists deal with a lot of data and can waste time looking for information, such as documents and company policies related to contracts...

22 hours ago