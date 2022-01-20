Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Amazon may quit African HQ deal if blocked, Cape Town court hears

Published

Protestors marched in Cape Town last June to oppose development of the site, which they say is sacred
Protestors marched in Cape Town last June to oppose development of the site, which they say is sacred - Copyright AFP/File Charly TRIBALLEAU
Protestors marched in Cape Town last June to oppose development of the site, which they say is sacred - Copyright AFP/File Charly TRIBALLEAU

Online retail giant Amazon could pull out of a deal to create its Africa headquarters in Cape Town, if a legal challenge by indigenous activists is allowed to proceed, a Cape Town court heard Thursday.

Construction is already underway for Amazon’s four-billion-rand (262-million-dollar, 231-million-euro) African HQ, on land that Khoisan communities hold sacred as a site of their early resistance to European colonisers in 1510.

Several Khoisan groups have thrown their support behind the project, after the developers agreed to build a heritage, cultural and media centre that will be operated by indigenous groups.

But the Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council and a neighbourhood association have asked the Western Cape High Court to halt construction.

A lawyer for the property developers, the Liesbeek Leisure Property Trust, told the court that Amazon has signalled it will pull out of the project if the delay is granted.

“If Amazon has indicated, even directly, that it’s not going to tolerate any further delays, that’s not hearsay evidence,” advocate Sean Rosenberg told the court. “That’s direct evidence of what Amazon’s intentions are.”

“The much more likely possibility is that this project will not go ahead, given what has happened up til now, given Amazon’s impatience, given Amazon’s indication,” he added.

Amazon itself is not named in the case. The hearing is expected to conclude Friday.

Until two years ago, the site had hosted a golf course.

City authorities last year approved the construction of a nine-storey business and residential complex on a greenfield site that will be anchored by Amazon.

Its offices will provide total floor space of 70,000 square metres (7.5 million feet) — equivalent to almost 10 football pitches.

The court challenge is questioning the environmental approvals for the site.

Once hunter-gatherers known under the now-discarded label of Bushmen, the Khoisan suffered deeply under colonisation and apartheid.

Many in their community say they still endure wide social inequalities and economic opportunities today, and their past remains overlooked.

In this article:Amazon, Retail, Safrica
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

UK's Johnson faces angry MPs at vote on new virus curbs UK's Johnson faces angry MPs at vote on new virus curbs

Life

UK’s Johnson, facing demands to resign, lifts almost all COVID-19 restrictions

Boris Johnson's own MPs say they will rebel against the government's new coronavirus restrictions - Copyright UK PARLIAMENT/AFP JESSICA TAYLORFighting for his political life,...

19 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Drop in COVID infection rate in Sydney, yes or no — The thankless task of COVID stats

Any statistician will tell you that the real problem with stats is getting them right and drawing the proper inferences.

15 hours ago
Brazil opens 5G tender, seeking $9 bn in investment Brazil opens 5G tender, seeking $9 bn in investment

World

Airlines worldwide scrap or change flights to the U.S. over 5G dispute

Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed Wednesday to cancel or change flights heading to the U.S.

15 hours ago
Europe stocks climb despite rate-hike fears; oil extends rally Europe stocks climb despite rate-hike fears; oil extends rally

Business

Europe stocks climb despite rate-hike fears; oil extends rally

Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell has pledged to protect the economy while reining in monetary policy - Copyright AFP/File ROBERTO SCHMIDTRoland JACKSONEurope’s stock markets...

23 hours ago