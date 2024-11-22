Alberta’s tech community celebrated their best and brightest at the Start Alberta 2024 Tech Awards

Christa Hill of Tacit Edge took home the Impact Award. - Photo by Jennifer Friesen, Digital Journal

In an auditorium nestled in the midst of the curved, interlocking towers of Studio Bell, Calgary’s tech community gathered last night for the Start Alberta 2024 Tech Awards, during Calgary Innovation Week.

“Tonight, we’re here to celebrate you,” Zain Velji, the event’s emcee, said to the crowd of founders, investors and community supporters. “Alberta’s tech ecosystem, the bold ideas, the tireless effort and the moments of caffeine-fueled, sheer determination that define this community.”

This year, eleven awards honoured both emerging talent and established leaders from the province’s tech scene, explained event organizer and executive director of the A100, Tamara Woolgar.

“We’re still a young ecosystem, but we’re punching so far above our weight, and so a night like tonight really demonstrates that to the folks that are here and beyond,” she said.

“The common denominator that jumps right out at you when you see the Alberta ecosystem — and in Calgary — is that really pioneering, hustling, entrepreneur experience this province was built on; that kind of approach and that kind of attitude, and it has translated into the tech and innovation space here in the province.”

Throughout the night there were both tears of heartfelt joy and laughter, as each of the winners was announced, a pre-recorded video of their acceptance speech was aired, and they made their way to the front to accept their award.

Meet the winners:

Ecosystem Supporter of the Year: Ha Nguyen

This year’s Ecosystem Supporter of the Year award was presented to Ha Nguyen, co-founder of Migr8+, an initiative designed to support immigrant entrepreneurs.

Migr8+ acts as a vital resource hub, offering tools such as immigration guidance, funding access, market intelligence, and business development support. It also enhances the efforts of programs like Evolve Labs, Platform Calgary, and Edmonton Unlimited.

Ha’s dedication to fostering collaboration and advancing Alberta’s innovation ecosystem has established her as a key driver of growth and opportunity for startups throughout the province.

“I wanted to create a system to welcome brilliant entrepreneurs from owning the world, making them feel valued and supported, just as I have felt since coming here,” said Nguyen.

Digital Talent Champion: Toast

The 2024 Digital Talent Champion award was presented to Toast, co-founded by Marissa McNeelands (CEO) and April Hicke (Chief Growth Officer).

Toast has played a pivotal role in shaping Alberta’s digital workforce by driving local talent development and embracing innovative approaches to the future of work for women in technology.

The organization has launched impactful initiatives that focus on skill-building and professional growth in the digital space for women in the tech industry. By prioritizing local hiring, Toast has strengthened Alberta’s economy while actively fostering diversity and equity within the tech industry.

Their commitment to mentorship and collaboration has helped bridge the gap between emerging professionals and industry leaders, opening doors to new opportunities.

“We see that women approach the job hunt differently, so we wanted to provide that support for women as well as we support organizations in ensuring that they have gender diversity on their teams,” said McNeelands.

A100 One to Watch: Verano AI

The A100 One to Watch award spotlights Alberta’s promising early-stage companies, and this year’s winner, Verano AI, is already making waves in the tech ecosystem.

Founded in 2023 and based in Calgary, Verano AI leverages large language models and generative AI to transform compliance workflows.

Their cutting-edge technology enables organizations to adapt and manage compliance requirements in real-time, offering a streamlined and efficient solution.

As a young company showing remarkable traction in a critical industry, Verano AI embodies the innovative spirit of Alberta’s tech scene and is poised for significant growth in the years ahead.

“We’re seeing that the technical ecosystem in Calgary has really blossomed and grown in a big way. I think winning the A101 To Watch award means that people are noticing what we’re doing,” said Clay Swerdelian, president and co-founder of Verano AI.

Clay Swerdelian, President of Verano – Photo by Jennifer Friesen, Digital Journal

Leader of the Year: Pierre Lemire

This award recognizes an executive whose vision and leadership have driven not only their organization’s success but also inspired Alberta’s broader tech and innovation community. The 2024 honoree, Pierre Lemire, CEO of Kent Imaging, exemplifies this blend of impact and inspiration.

Under Lemire’s leadership, Kent Imaging has become a global force in MedTech, developing technologies that save lives and limbs.

His influence extends beyond his current role, as he has played a pivotal part in the evolution of Calgary’s health tech landscape.

Over the past few decades, he has helmed multiple innovative companies, including Calgary Scientific and Autodesk, while helping to elevate Calgary’s global reputation as a hub for health innovation. His visionary leadership continues to leave a lasting mark on Alberta’s tech community.

“Our team has a very pioneering spirit. We’re willing to push the envelope to really bring key changes to our technology. And this is something I see in common with other companies in Alberta,” said Lemire.

Woman in Tech: Jana Rieger

The Woman in Tech award celebrates a founder whose achievements in technology and dedication to advancing gender equity have shaped Alberta’s innovation ecosystem.

This year’s winner, Jana Rieger, founder and CEO of True Angle, developed a wearable device to help monitor and treat head and neck cancer patients, now used in over 50 U.S. clinics, including top institutions like Stanford and the Mayo Clinic. Her team is also exploring new applications for stroke patients.

In addition to her entrepreneurial success, Jana has driven collaboration across Alberta’s health care system, uniting stakeholders to create impactful change. Her commitment to innovation and advocacy makes her a standout leader in Alberta’s tech community.

“Our goal is to empower people to take charge of their own health as much as possible, in a way that’s as convenient as possible,” said Rieger.

Jana Rieger, Founder and CEO of True Angle – Photo by Jennifer Friesen, Digital Journal

Scaleup of the Year: ZayZoon

The Scaleup of the Year award recognizes Alberta’s later-stage companies making a significant impact on the tech ecosystem, and this year’s winner, ZayZoon, demonstrates that success.

In just three years, ZayZoon has achieved remarkable growth, multiplying its revenue nearly tenfold and increasing its employee count by six times.

Beyond its business achievements, the company’s leadership actively contributes to the community by mentoring and advising Alberta’s startup founders, particularly those in the fintech sector, helping them navigate scaling challenges and regulatory complexities.

ZayZoon also prioritizes diversity, with a recruitment strategy designed to build a workforce that mirrors the diverse communities it serves.

“People don’t always realize how entrepreneurial the spirit here [in Alberta] is. We’re really driven from cradle to grave to make things happen, and that’s the underlying spirit that we think is so important for the world to know,” said the ZayZoon co-founders Tate Hackert, Darcy Tuer and Jamie Ha.

Deal of the Year: ClearSky Global

The Deal of the Year award celebrates the Alberta tech company that raised the largest amount of capital between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024. This year’s winner, ClearSky Global, achieved a milestone with its groundbreaking efforts in sustainable fuel innovation.

In June, ClearSky Global secured an impressive USD $168 million in early-stage funding to support the construction of its first three production facilities.

The company’s advanced technology is poised to shake up the aviation and diesel fuel industries by providing cleaner-burning, low-carbon alternatives, marking a significant step forward for sustainability.

Led by Timothy Kozmyk (CEO) and Clark Grue (President and CMO), ClearSky Global’s achievement underscores its transformative impact on Alberta’s innovation ecosystem and its potential to drive global change in sustainable energy.

“We’re a solutions driven company focused on commercializing the world’s best, disruptive energy technology,” said the founders.

Most Promising Founder: Clay Swerdelian

The Most Promising Founder award highlights early-stage founders who exemplify coachability, community engagement and entrepreneurial success.

This year’s recipient, Clay Swerdelian, co-founder and president of Verano AI, stands out for his innovation and leadership in Alberta’s tech ecosystem.

Swerdelian launched his latest venture just last year, leveraging automation to streamline regulatory compliance workflows. In a short time, his company has secured significant investor support and attracted major customers, demonstrating remarkable early success.

As a serial entrepreneur, Swerdelian brings extensive experience and a strong commitment to diversity while actively contributing to Alberta’s startup community. His journey reflects resilience, innovation, and a clear vision for creating meaningful impact in the tech space.

“The number one reason I do what I do is I just like building and creating things,” said Swerdelian.

VCAA Rod Charko Service Award: Pierre Doyon

The VCAA Rod Charko Service Award honours individuals who have made exceptional contributions to Alberta’s technology ecosystem.

This year’s recipient, Pierre Doyon, co-founder of the Venture Mentoring Service of Alberta (VMSA), has been a cornerstone of entrepreneurial growth in the province.

Doyon’s influence extends far beyond the success of his mentees. As a mentor to mentors, he has created a ripple effect, strengthening Alberta’s innovation ecosystem at every level. His work demonstrates true community building, fostering a culture of collaboration and mentorship that drives the tech sector forward.

Doyon’s dedication has left a lasting legacy, as he has helped transform the province into a thriving hub of innovation and venture funding. His recognition with this award underscores his unwavering commitment to mentorship, leadership and connectivity in Alberta’s tech community.

“My role is to lead, help support, facilitate, challenge and coach, encourage … It’s a fun role, said Doyon.

Investor of the Year: Jacques LaPointe

The Investor of the Year award recognizes individuals or firms demonstrating exceptional investment expertise and leadership in Alberta’s tech sector.

This year’s honoree, Jacques LaPointe, co-founder and director of Metiquity Ventures, embodies these qualities with his impactful contributions to the investment community.

LaPointe has been instrumental in raising the profile of local investing, mentoring entrepreneurs, and fostering collaboration within Alberta’s innovation ecosystem.

With a reputation for integrity, he consistently demonstrates leadership and a commitment to building a thriving community. His efforts have set a high standard for investment excellence and collaboration in Alberta’s tech landscape.

“We’re doing this because we’re passionate about helping tech startups grow, succeed and make money. We see the opportunities. We see the local talent and we see financial success ahead,” said LaPointe.

Impact Award: Christa Hill

The Impact Award honours those whose commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles drives meaningful progress and change.

This year’s recipient, Christa Hill, CEO and founder of Tacit Edge, challenges inequities and is helping to reshape entrenched systems with a focus on equity, accessibility and sustainability. Her efforts break down barriers and push past outdated norms, building a future grounded in values and a vision for enduring impact.

Inspiring others to act with intention, Hill showcases that real progress comes from transformative change. Her leadership exemplifies how purpose-driven innovation can create a lasting positive impact for both communities and industry.

“We are making a difference. This is just the beginning, but to know how much influence, and how much you can change the world as one person, is incredibly inspiring and motivating to keep doing more,” said Hill.

