Akila Selvaraj: Developing AI-driven solutions for industry challenges

Akila Selvaraj has consistently proven herself as an experienced professional in product management and AI integration, blending over 17 years of expertise in product management, AI integration, and enterprise architecture. As Chief of Products and AI Product Manager at a leading tech firm, Akila has delivered significant projects leveraging artificial intelligence, big data, and IoT to address industry needs to meet evolving industry demands. Her career spans impactful roles across sectors like finance, manufacturing, and quick-service restaurants, where she has successfully delivered on complex projects and steered cross-functional teams across global locations. “In today’s tech landscape, innovation isn’t optional –- it’s the foundation on which successful solutions are built,” Akila emphasizes, summarizing her career philosophy.

Developing AI-Based solutions for environmental monitoring

Akila’s current role involves leading an ambitious AI-driven product line that targets environmental sustainability through advanced monitoring systems. Her team developed an air quality monitoring solution powered by machine learning algorithms and AI avatars, which provides real-time updates, safety recommendations, and connections to service providers. This solution has offered users tailored guidance on air quality while also addressing the market’s growing demand for user-friendly, actionable data on environmental health.

“AI facilitates monitoring, predicting, and responding to environmental issues with improved efficiency and accuracy,” Akila explains. Her work in this domain showcases her ability to leverage AI to provide meaningful, real-time insights, bridging technology and user needs.

Akila’s experience is beyond environmental technology, as she also led the development of a virtual hosting service. Designed to enhance customer engagement, the AI-powered system incorporates video, voice, and chatbots to deliver personalized interactions that cater to both B2B and B2C clients. This service has significantly increased client conversion rates by providing a dynamic, human-like user experience, which is particularly effective in retargeting campaigns.

Reflecting on her goals for the project, Akila says, “Our objective is to create interactions that feel personal and intuitive. AI has the potential to transform how we engage with customers by making every touchpoint a meaningful one.”

Applying big data and IoT in the quick-service industry

During her tenure at a global data solutions company, Akila served as Big Data Architect for a renowned quick-service restaurant chain. She played a key role in a landmark cloud migration project that transitioned their order processing system to a cloud-based architecture, integrating AI-powered analytics for order forecasting and dynamic promotions. This transformation not only improved order accuracy but also enhanced speed and operational cost efficiency—an outcome that positioned her client as a frontrunner in the industry.

In addition to this achievement, Akila led the development of an AI-powered forecasting engine that enabled real-time analysis of customer purchasing patterns. This tool empowered her client to make data-informed promotional offers, which improved customer engagement and sales. “The project integrated predictive intelligence into business operations, improving decision-making and efficiency, aligning technology with business strategy in a way that directly impacted profitability,” she notes.

Upgrading ETL and data integration in the manufacturing sector

Prior to her role in the quick-service domain, Akila held a leadership position at a prominent IT services firm, where she managed next-gen big data initiatives for a major manufacturing client. She spearheaded the migration of legacy ETL workflows to modern, cloud-based platforms, introducing tools like Talend and Spark to optimize data processing times and model efficiency. Her efforts reduced data processing time by 30%, enabling faster and more informed decision-making for the client.

Akila’s expertise in data integration also led her to architect reusable data quality frameworks that set new operational benchmarks for accuracy and consistency in data handling. This accomplishment earned her recognition within the organization and became a foundational model for subsequent projects. “Quality data is the bedrock of any AI or data-driven initiative; without it, we’re building on sand,” she says, underscoring her commitment to data integrity.

Executing cloud migration projects for improved data performance

Akila’s experience with cloud technology is extensive, particularly in managing the migration of enterprise data to platforms like AWS and Redshift. Her migration strategy included robust data mapping and testing protocols that ensured zero data loss and seamless system integration, delivering scalable, cost-effective solutions for her clients. Her approach not only streamlined operations but also allowed her clients to leverage the power of cloud computing for enhanced analytics.

Her notable projects in this field include the cloud migration of a financial services client’s data infrastructure, resulting in improved scalability and cost savings, and a retail client’s archival and compliance solutions, which allowed for streamlined, efficient data retention aligned with regulatory standards.

Launching AI-driven mobile applications for personalized experiences

Akila has demonstrated her expertise through her work on AI-powered mobile applications. At her previous organization, she led the development of an app that used machine learning to deliver personalized restaurant recommendations based on user preferences, location, and dietary needs. By harnessing AI for real-time, tailored recommendations, this app helped her client significantly boost customer engagement and repeat business, exemplifying how targeted, data-informed experiences enhance user satisfaction.

Reflecting on this, Akila states, “In the digital era, personalization has become a standard for user engagement. We aim to create applications that anticipate needs and make experiences memorable.”

Professional recognitions and contributions

Akila’s career is marked by accolades and recognitions that speak to her dedication to innovation and excellence. From “Employee of the Month” awards for her technical leadership to special acknowledgments for significant contributions to AI and cloud migration projects, she has continually demonstrated her value as a forward-thinking leader. At her current organization, she received recognition for her transformative work in personalized marketing campaigns, underscoring her expertise in AI product development and user engagement strategies.

Future goals and objectives

As Akila looks to the future, her goal remains clear: to drive the next generation of AI and data-driven products that solve real-world challenges across industries. Her career highlights the application of technical expertise and strategic thinking to create meaningful impact in a rapidly evolving field. “The potential of AI is only limited by our ability to innovate and adapt. I’m committed to pushing these boundaries to create value at every step,” she shares.

Akila Selvaraj’s career reflects her commitment to pushing the envelope of technology and bringing purposeful, AI-powered solutions to life. Her work demonstrates the potential for user-centered innovation in addressing technological challenges.