The boom in artificial intelligence has led to significant changes in industries around the world. However, certain industries could be benefiting the most from AI adaptation within their workforce. Which sectors are these?

The company GetResponse has considered which U.S. industries could save the most by investing in AI. This comes in the context within a report from McKinsey where it is suggested AI could increase corporate profits by $4.4 trillion.

According to the report, businesses could save as much as $11 billion annually by integrating AI into their customer service. With companies’ savings up to $35,000 per year.

The report also considers the U.S. states that could be saving by adopting AI in 2024. From the standings, California ranks number one and it could potentially save as much as $10 billion in 2024. In contrast, Vermont ranks at the bottom, potentially saving as much as $142 million if the top five sectors adopted AI within their businesses.

This is based on the top five sectors that could potentially save millions by adapting AI within their workforce. The sectors were: Automotive, Commercial Services, Architecture, Engineering and Building, Finance, and Hair and Beauty.

The top 10 states saving with AI adaption going into 2024 were found to be:

Rank State Total Annual Savings ($) 1 California $10,897,891,153 2 Florida $7,885,228,589 3 Texas $7,105,578,445 4 New York $6,931,987,168 5 Illinois $4,152,942,308 6 Pennsylvania $3,689,997,647 7 Georgia $3,073,438,679 8 New Jersey $3,064,841,759 9 North Carolina $3,047,600,831 10 Ohio $2,820,439,881

According to census data, there are currently 236,962 businesses operating across the five sectors that stand to benefit the most from AI adoption in California. Annual savings could reach as high as $10 billion. The report highlights that the Architecture, Engineering, and Building sector alone could save more than $4 billion annually.

Texas (3rd) and New York (4th) also rank high, potentially saving more than $6.5 billion each. Both states were prominent in AI job postings in 2023.

In contrast, the U.S. states ranking lowest for AI productivity and adaption going into 2024 were found to be:

Rank State Total Annual Savings ($) 1 Vermont $142,507,454 2 West Virginia $248,804,982 3 Alaska $275,215,212 4 Maine $280,304,769 5 Wyoming $308,241,550 6 North Dakota $347,820,337 7 Hawaii $348,844,351 8 Rhode Island $367,740,188 9 Delaware $379,702,016 10 South Dakota $393,597,489

From the second table, Vermont is set to save the least across the US, still accumulating more than $142 million annually if all businesses across the top five sectors adopt AI within their workforce. Notably, states that are expected to save the least have fewer companies compared to states like California.