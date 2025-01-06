AI meets healthcare as Fardin Quazi contributes to digital transformation in the US

Photo Courtesy of Fardin Quazi

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

With healthcare administrative costs as a significant portion of U.S. healthcare spending, Fardin Quazi has focused his efforts on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to drive digital transformation in the healthcare sector. Observing inefficiencies in healthcare, he has crafted solutions to streamline workflows and reduce administrative burdens, creating more efficient systems.

Medical professionals often spend considerable time on administrative tasks, and Quazi has identified opportunities where intelligent process automation and advanced technologies can address these challenges. His work enables organizations to improve operational efficiency, allowing healthcare professionals to refocus on patient care while enhancing outcomes across the healthcare system.

The AI advantage in healthcare

As associate director of digital business transformation and healthcare information technology (IT) at Cognizant Technology Solutions, Quazi is dedicated to driving healthcare’s digital transformation. By maximizing the use of AI, robotic process automation, and intelligent process automation, his work focuses on modernizing traditional aspects of the U.S. healthcare system, mainly administrative efficiency. “The biggest opportunity for healthcare lies in eliminating redundancy,” says Quazi, “and AI is perfectly positioned to achieve that.”

A key initiative has been developing the Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) model, built on Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure. BPaaS integrates advanced AI-based automation solutions to transform claims processing, significantly reducing delays and improving accuracy. Previously, health insurance claims were prone to inefficiencies and errors due to lengthy manual processes. Through BPaaS, claims adjudication now operates six times the previous speed, achieving over 99 percent accuracy. His contributions, including coordinating provider data management and claims process automation, have streamlined operations, reduced administrative delays, and positively impacted patient care by accelerating treatments and lowering costs.

From concept to practice: the practical impact

Quazi and his team at Cognizant have implemented technological advancements that deliver measurable results in healthcare administration. “Healthcare staff can now dedicate more time to patient care rather than administrative tasks,” he observes. While AI in healthcare is often linked to clinical decision-making or diagnostics, Quazi focuses on improving administrative efficiency to support overall system performance.

One of his notable achievements is developing automated interactive voice response (IVR) systems with identity verification compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). These systems have streamlined millions of interactions by significantly reducing call volumes and enhancing response times.

He also played a key role in integrating Cognizant’s TriZetto products with Microsoft Azure, a project designed to enhance scalability and support remote work models—capabilities that became critical during the pandemic. “The system needed to be scalable, secure, and compliant,” he explains. This initiative also ensured a 98 percent compliance rate with over 1,000 CMS directives, effectively addressing complex regulatory requirements while strengthening data security and operational efficiency.

Professional contributions and ethics

Quazi combines technical work with ethics advocacy and compliance with international best practices. As senior vice president of ethics standards and compliance at The New World Foundation (TNWF), he leads innovation and research, mentors professionals, and promotes ethical AI practices. He focuses on transparency, data security, and responsible adoption of digital transformation. “AI in healthcare requires ethical guidelines to maintain trust,” he says.

Quazi also serves as a peer reviewer for international journals such as TeleHealth and Medicine Today (THMT) and is on the International Journal of Global Innovations and Solutions (IJGIS) editorial board. He has judged numerous global awards, such as the Globee Awards and the Stevie Awards, reviewing innovations across the industry.

His podcasts with industry leaders and educational video series cover topics such as “AI for Predictive Analysis in Healthcare,” “Sentient-AI in Healthcare,” and “Impact of Future GenAI models on Healthcare.” “Information should be accessible,” he states. His research contributions reflect this ethos, with several of his papers, including “Ethics & Responsible AI in Healthcare” and “Data Security & Privacy in Healthcare,” published in open-source journals and available for download, ensuring they reach a wide audience. His forward-thinking paper, “Healthcare in Smart Cities: Creating a Sustainable Urban Environment,” has been widely recognized for its insights into the future of healthcare in urban settings.

Quazi has also shared his expertise on global platforms, serving as the chair and keynote speaker at the Global Blockchain in Healthcare Symposium, where he discussed blockchain applications in healthcare processes. Additionally, he presented at the Artificial Intelligence and Knowledge Processing Conference (AIKP 2024), showcasing research on using AI to enhance cybersecurity in healthcare systems.

Recognition of his impact

In 2024, Quazi received the Titan Health Platinum Award, the Titan Business Gold Award, and the Claro Gold Award for his contributions to healthcare technology, particularly his work on the BPaaS model. The Global Recognition Awards also acknowledged his technological work and commitment to ethical practices. His efforts contribute to healthcare system improvements that affect both patients and providers.

“Success is when AI is used to augment human capabilities, not replace them, especially in healthcare,” he says. His work and thought leadership initiatives reflect his commitment to improving healthcare processes and outcomes.