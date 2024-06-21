AI meets healthcare: Anqi Chen (Angela Chen)’s award-winning designs leading the future of health innovation

Photo courtesy of Anqi Chen

Anqi Chen (Angela Chen) establishes herself as a leading UX designer who champions AI-powered innovations, infused with empathy and strategic foresight, and constantly explores new technologies for social good. This award-winning designer recently received several international awards for her two iconic designs: Calmspace and Argo Data Marketplace. Both are coupled with Angela’s passion for exploring unique design solutions powered by AI that redefine the healthcare industry.

The Calmspace mobile app: Accessible digital wellness

Calmspace is a mobile app designed to address technology-induced anxiety in college and grad-school students as well as young working professionals. Calmspace is Angela’s independent design and it represents a creative and impactful contribution to the fields of digital wellness for young adults. The concept of Calmspace was born out of Angela’s observation during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the prevalence of anxiety among young adults increased due to constant digital connectivity and even digital addiction reinforced by remote work and learning conditions. Recognizing this issue, Angela envisioned Calmspace as a mobile app tailored to alleviate technology-induced anxiety among young adults in educational and professional settings.

Calmspace stands out in the field of digital wellness, because for the first time, the app’s user experience design is integrated with a unique business model based on actual user needs and spending behavior. Calmspace’s reward program, invented by Angela herself, incentivizes users to engage with the platform by rewarding them with free credits whenever they take online classes about digital anxiety, take quizzes or invite friends to join free educational sessions. Users can also track their improved well-being performance through an AI-powered smart-analysis dashboard in the app.

The app not only accounts for the budget concerns among young adults (Gen-Z), but also sustains its own business model. Angela’s holistic innovation skills enabled her to come up with such innovative solutions that combine business, human needs and technologies into one meaningful and sustainable solution. Calmspace demonstrates the level of design and innovation abilities in Angela and stands as an important example in the field of digital wellness for designers, technologists, as well as social entrepreneurs who aim to solve big-scale problems for our society.

Argo Data Marketplace: Facilitating confidential health-related data sharing

Argo is a data marketplace platform designed for the MITRE Corporation that facilitates confidential health-related data sharing by adopting Blind Learning technology (a cutting-edge Machine Learning tool). Driven by the increasing needs for experts and interested decision-makers to access bio and health-related data during the COVID-19 pandemic, Angela designed Argo to empower diverse stakeholders, including government entities, academic institutions, private firms, and public sectors, to unlock the value of their previously inaccessible confidential healthcare datasets while prioritizing security and privacy considerations.

Argo is the first platform to support the commercialization of confidential healthcare datasets while addressing complex challenges inherent in data security and privacy. From data provider to data user, Angela’s empathy-driven and human-centered design ensures a reliable and user-friendly space for commercializing health-related sensitive datasets. Working closely with MITRE, she defined a few industry-leading features including bespoke personal dataset registration and privacy-preserving access to selected datasets, which greatly enhanced the level of security and privacy for MITRE users when dealing with health-related data sharing. Angela’s ability to identify hidden user concerns beyond the obvious, and to address them creatively with technology and design, distinguishes her from her peers.

The social influence of Angela’s health tech design

The social influence of Angela’s innovative healthcare technology design is profound and far-reaching. From addressing the common social issue of digital anxiety amongst young adults to enabling confidential healthcare data sharing amongst enterprises and organizations, Angela employs AI technologies to provide better care for the public and enhance their potential well-being in previously impossible ways.

From consumers to enterprise customers, Angela uses her human-centered design methodology and deeply empathy-infused design techniques to ensure the AI technology is embedded seamlessly within each product, its process explainable and accessible to the user, allowing her end-users to understand and access previously inaccessible AI technology with ease and joy. This democratization of advanced AI technology for healthcare not only improves user outcomes but also fosters equity within the healthcare system. Angela’s design abilities ensured that these AI-powered technological solutions are user-friendly, inclusive, intuitive, and tailored to meet the diverse needs of all individuals and entities, ultimately leading to healthier communities and a more resilient healthcare infrastructure.

Celebrating honors and missions

Both Calmspace and Argo Data Marketplace have won a list of prestigious design awards, including four silver awards from this year’s MUSE Design Awards, one A’ Design Award from A’ Design Awards & Competition, and one silver award from NY Product Design Award in the User Experience category. Additionally, Angela has been invited to attend the A’ Design’s award ceremony and exhibition of her award-winning design Calmspace as a winner this summer, where only 900 guests are being invited to the event and showcased the works during the notable public exhibitions by A’ Design Award and Competition. It is a testimony to the success of the Calmspace app and the outstanding achievements Angela has gained as a designer.

As Angela reflects on her design journey, she emphasizes the importance of designing with a mission. Her projects, Calmspace which focuses on wellness in the healthcare industry, and the Argo Data Marketplace, which facilitates enterprise healthcare-related data sharing powered by AI technology, exemplify her commitment to humanizing technology for greater health and well-being for the public. Angela’s designs stand as examples of the meaningful innovations needed in this challenging age.