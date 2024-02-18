AI is silently shaping your taste buds

A hearty meal. Image (C) Tim Sandle

One application of so-termed ‘artificial intelligence’ is with making food recommendations via apps. Here this form of application has simplified the lives of many. Its impact on food industry is apparent; be it easy meal planning, exotic recipe recommendations, or delivery tracking.

How appropriate are these suggestions? New data suggests that roughly 45 percent of food-based AI recommendations serve the interests of the developers and vendors rather than the individual’s dietary needs or preferences.

What is additionally concerning is that these suggestions are wrapped and marketed to consumers like you as unbiased and balanced, creating an illusion of choice and control.

By manipulating our decisions, shaping our preferences based on vested interests, there is a risk of creating a cognitive bias.

The intricate web of manipulating taste buds spins silently in the background. Algorithms analyse personal data and subtly steer a person’s food preferences towards specific products. Profit, not health or user satisfaction, becomes the invisible driver of such articulations.

Steffan Black, an authoritative figure from Zenshield, has reiterated to Digital Journal this emerging concern by stating: “We need to remember that behind the veneer of convenience and personalization, many AI-based recommendation systems are engineered with the primary goal of revenue generation.”

Black adds: “AI systems are getting pretty good at predicting what you’ll like, but should we always trust these automation systems? They certainly have their benefits, but it’s important to retain our own independent judgment and decision-making abilities.”

Can individuals escape this insidious influence? One option is not use such apps in the first place. However, where this is unavoidable or embedded there are some practical steps from Black to ensure a person’s food choices remain their own:

Limit Data Sharing

Be cautious about the data you share with AI-based food apps. Here’s a statistic to underscore the point: Studies show that the more data shared, the greater the potential for manipulation. The less they know, the less they can influence your choices.

Explore and Experiment Independently

Do not rely solely on AI recommendations. An insightful statistic reveals that individuals who actively seek out new foods and recipes independently are 30% less likely to fall into algorithmic bubbles. Make an effort to discover and try new things to maintain culinary diversity.

Critical Assessment

Scrutinize AI suggestions critically. A striking statistic emphasizes that blindly accepting recommendations can lead to misinformation. By critically assessing AI suggestions, you can make informed choices based on your preferences and needs.

A Balance of Trust and Scepticism

While AI can provide useful recommendations, be aware of potential bias. Statistics show that users who approach AI suggestions with a balance of trust and skepticism are 25% more likely to make conscious and independent food choices. Use AI as a tool, not a dictator, in shaping your culinary experiences.

Black concludes: “Always trust your own palate. It’s more reliable than any AI algorithm.”