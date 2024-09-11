AI in action: The intelligent systems behind today’s tech

Photo courtesy of Manoj Boopathi Raj

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

It’s easy to think of artificial intelligence (AI) as a recent phenomenon given its sudden explosion on the scene. But every delivered text, each informed lane change on the highway, and all of your favorite video platforms are powered by machine learning (ML) principles that have already been quietly working behind the scenes for years. Providing an insider’s look, Manoj Boopathi Raj, a Senior Software Engineer at Google and IEEE Senior Member, offers a rare glimpse into the mechanisms making the world safer, more reliable, and seamlessly connected.

Optimizing telecom: AI-driven network efficiency

Telecommunications networks are complex, to say the least. They require constant optimization and maintenance cycles to reliably serve the 5.4 billion people who depend on them — and that’s assuming nothing goes wrong. Machine learning, a powerful subset of AI, has been essential for managing and scaling network performance, where real-time data processing and predictive algorithms work around the clock to tweak traffic and improve reliability.

Dynamic network optimization applies ML to monitor network conditions, predict congestion, and reallocate resources on the fly. “These algorithms are embedded directly into the control plane—you can think of it as a traffic controller—that uses reinforcement learning to improve decisions on how the data is managed and routed,” explains Boopathi Raj. His contributions have helped Google’s eSIM network achieve coverage in over 200 countries, highlighting the explosive growth and need for this technology. “Some of these algorithms even leverage deep neural networks (DNNs) and long short-term memory (LSTM) networks to reroute traffic through less congested paths, before they become problematic.” The results speak for themselves: A frictionless user experience based on factors like time of day and usage patterns, without the need for costly hardware upgrades.

While a relatively newer development, predictive maintenance is another application where AI models analyze real-time data from network components to foresee potential failures. This approach minimizes disruptions by allowing telecom operators to perform maintenance only when necessary, based on predictive analytics rather than fixed schedules. “Health metrics like signal strength, error rates, and environmental conditions help telcos understand when a network node is likely to fail,” says Boopathi Raj. It’s no wonder that second only to customer service, network and IT are where telecom companies are heavily investing in AI.

Advanced automotive systems: The role of AI in smart mobility

The automotive industry is another domain where AI and machine learning have already taken the wheel. From driver assistance systems to energy management for electric vehicles (EVs), AI is regularly employed to ensure safety, efficiency, and performance for drivers.

AI-Enhanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) rely on complex models to process data from multiple sensors, such as LiDAR, radar, and cameras. These systems interpret the surrounding environment, make split-second decisions, and assist drivers in navigating safely. Boopathi Raj, whose experience with Android Automotive now serves over 200 million drivers, highlights the widespread adoption and sophistication these systems have already achieved. “Even the collision warning systems, blind spot detection, and electronic stability control in your car is AI-driven. Convolutional neural networks (CNNs) for object detection and classification tasks, while recurrent neural networks (RNNs) predict potential hazards based on sensory input,” he notes.

Intelligent energy management is now a staple in modern utilities, and EVs are no different. Battery management systems (BMS) rely heavily on AI to monitor and manage energy consumption. “BMS algorithms are entirely predictive — they forecast energy consumption based on driving patterns, terrain, and even local weather conditions,” Boopathi Raj explains. Not unlike predictive maintenance for telcos, these AI systems often predict battery degradation and optimize charging cycles, ensuring that EVs meet consumer expectations for range and reliability.

Securing the digital frontier: AI in content moderation and online safety

With user-generated content at an all-time high, online safety and content moderation are front and center for government regulation. With eight hours of video uploaded every minute to YouTube, human moderation is off the table.

AI-driven content moderation uses deep learning models trained on large, annotated datasets to understand the context and intent behind content. “It’s not as straightforward as text, which is relatively simple to filter and manage,” explains Boopathi Raj, referring to his work on the YouTube spam classifier. “When hashing every frame in a video became unreliable, many turned to a much more effective combination of computer vision and deep learning.” Since its introduction, this approach has cut down YouTube’s spam content by over 80% in just the past five years.

For video content, platforms employ object detection and facial recognition to scan for and identify inappropriate material. These models often use a combination of CNNs and RNNs to analyze video streams in real-time, flagging or otherwise denying content that violates community guidelines. Balancing accuracy with processing speed, however, remains a challenge — these AI systems must be capable of analyzing high-resolution video data without introducing significant latency.

The insider perspective

These intelligent systems work tirelessly behind the scenes, making the world more responsive, efficient, and secure. As Boopathi Raj notes, “What’s exciting is how much they’ve already accomplished, and how much more potential they have to unlock.” Investors, engineers, and consumers alike should pay close attention — because the future is already here, and it’s only getting smarter