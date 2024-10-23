Connect with us

AI improves cardiac assessment, delivered through SaaS platform

The technology is used for non-invasive assessment of the function and structure of the cardiovascular system.
Patient being positioned for MR study of the head and abdomen. Image by Ptrump16. CC BY-SA 4.0,

The company TeraRecon, who develop medical imaging advanced visualization, clinical AI, and workflow automation, have updated the Intuition platform. The platform uses cardiac magnetic resonance (MR) medical imaging capabilities. With the upgrade, the clinical innovations are available across all deployment models and on the latest cloud infrastructure.

The technology is used for non-invasive assessment of the function and structure of the cardiovascular system. Applications include assessment of myocardial ischemia and viability, cardiomyopathies, myocarditis, iron overload, vascular diseases, and congenital heart disease.

Overall, the platform now features over 200 enhancements, including advanced cardiac MR workflows and integration with third-party AI tools. The cardiac modules optimize workflows and augment diagnostic capabilities to cover common cardiac MR cases.

The release of Intuition 4.10 also accelerates diagnostic precision, which will enable clinicians to streamline cardiac MR analysis. This is supported by what is described as the largest user-case in cardiac imaging, including a dedicated cardiac MR viewer with optimized hanging protocols and specific tooling to measure and report on cardiac MR cases.

The functionality includes contouring, T1/T2/T2* mapping, 2D flow, strain analysis, and perfusion quantification. Quantitative T1, T2 and T2* mapping can quantify the degree of shoulder cartilage degeneration. Combined, these provide deep insights into cardiac function to assure confident diagnoses and informing treatment plans.

Other cardiac MR specific quantification tools that can help enhance diagnostic precision, include ECV (T1) mapping, short- and long-axis segmentation, EF calculations, 2D flow analysis, a new global strain analysis workflow, qualitative and semi-quantitative perfusion assessment, each leading to enhanced cardiac MR reporting.

The solution is delivered via a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. This advance allows users to connect to and use cloud-based apps over the Internet. These technologies complement the knowledge of doctors. Ideally, by bringing together direct care and data analysis, AI cardiology allows doctors to spend more time with their patients

Discussing the technology, Dr. Christopher Maroules of Innovation Health Services, states: “TeraRecon’s Intuition 4.10 release includes significant new enhancements to cardiac MR workflows. This release allows me to start standardizing my post-processing cardiac workflows onto a single, broad tool for imaging workflows.”

He adds: “The versatility of the dedicated cardiac MR viewer and various cardiac MR workflows enable me to conduct my day-to-day cardiac MR analysis in a streamlined and consistent manner.”

Beyond the cardiac functionality, in oncology, the platform empowers clinicians with AI-driven lung nodule screening and detection, significantly improving early detection. In cardiology, Intuition’s AI-based processing accelerates coronary disease assessment by delivering precise Ca scoring computations.

Whereas, in radiology, Intuition’s AI-based processing automates the detection of bone fractures, breast density measurement, MR brain perfusion, and more.

